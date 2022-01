Cloud9 (C9) has revealed its Academy team for the 2022 LCS season. But the players on the roster have come as quite a surprise—even to fans who had already been speculating about the lineup. Official word from the org, including from owner Jack Etienne, had indicated a starting role for AD Carry Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen. However, the new video has revealed that the veteran star will neither feature on the main team or the Academy stage.

