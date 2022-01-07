ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Least Drunk City in Every State

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JjlL1_0dfTDRee00 Each year, alcohol misuse is directly linked to diseases and accidents that kill an estimated 95,000 Americans. Excessive drinking also costs the economy hundreds of billions of dollars annually, mostly in lost productivity.

Excessive drinking -- along with tobacco use, not enough exercise, and poor nutrition -- is one of four main risk factors for preventable disease identified by the CDC. In addition to short-term consequences, such as impaired judgement and motor skills, excessive alcohol consumption is associated with liver disease, certain cancers, increased risk of a heart attack or stroke, and poor mental health. Here is a look at 23 ways a drinking habit can harm you.

Still, each day, millions of American adults enjoy alcohol responsibly. Moderate drinking -- defined as two standard drinks per day for men and one standard drink for women -- carries relatively little risk, and may even have some health benefits .

Using data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, a joint program between the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, 24/7 Tempo identified the metropolitan areas with the lowest excessive drinking rate in each state. Four states -- Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont -- have only one metro area. As a result, these areas rank on this list by default only.

Excessive drinking can be either binge drinking or heavy drinking. CHR defines binge drinking as consumption of more than four drinks for women and more than five drinks for men in a single occasion. Heavy drinking is defined as more than one drink a day on average for women and more than two drinks a day for men.

Though each of these metro areas has the lowest excessive drinking rate in its respective state, the share of adults who report excessive drinking in these cities varies considerably -- from as low as 6.6% to over 25%. Nationwide, the excessive drinking rate is 19.2%

It is important to note that alcohol affects everyone differently, and as a general rule, drinking less is better than drinking more. Additionally, the vast majority of Americans who drink excessively -- about 90% of them -- do not have a severe alcohol use disorder, a chronic disease commonly referred to as alcoholism.

Click here to see the least drunk metro area in every state
Click here to see our detailed methodology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KAwDl_0dfTDRee00

Alabama: Montgomery
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 13.3% (Alabama: 14.9%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 33.2% (Alabama: 26.9%)
> Median household income: $53,834 (Alabama: $51,734)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 22.1% (Alabama: 21.4%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AopdU_0dfTDRee00

Alaska: Anchorage
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 18.2% (Alaska: 17.6%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 31.1% (Alaska: 37.9%)
> Median household income: $80,676 (Alaska: $75,463)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.8% (Alaska: 15.6%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oX1ih_0dfTDRee00

Arizona: Yuma
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 17.4% (Arizona: 18.1%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 22.7% (Arizona: 24.7%)
> Median household income: $46,419 (Arizona: $62,055)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 26.1% (Arizona: 18.6%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uwYo0_0dfTDRee00

Arkansas: Pine Bluff
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 13.9% (Arkansas: 17.3%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 21.7% (Arkansas: 26.2%)
> Median household income: $41,541 (Arkansas: $48,952)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 28.0% (Arkansas: 23.3%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00DOaM_0dfTDRee00

California: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 17.0% (California: 18.1%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 26.6% (California: 28.7%)
> Median household income: $130,865 (California: $80,440)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.5% (California: 17.6%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJrYs_0dfTDRee00

Colorado: Colorado Springs
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 17.5% (Colorado: 21.3%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 39.5% (Colorado: 33.7%)
> Median household income: $72,633 (Colorado: $77,127)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.6% (Colorado: 13.8%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mZwJd_0dfTDRee00

Connecticut: Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 19.7% (Connecticut: 20.5%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 32.8% (Connecticut: 31.5%)
> Median household income: $77,005 (Connecticut: $78,833)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.0% (Connecticut: 13.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQgSu_0dfTDRee00

Delaware: Dover
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 19.9% (Delaware: 19.8%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 25.8% (Delaware: 26.0%)
> Median household income: $58,001 (Delaware: $70,176)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 21.0% (Delaware: 16.3%)

*Because Dover is the only eligible metro in Delaware, it is the least drunk metro by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3brrCa_0dfTDRee00

Florida: Ocala
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 16.8% (Florida: 19.7%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 30.4% (Florida: 22.3%)
> Median household income: $49,576 (Florida: $59,227)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 23.2% (Florida: 19.5%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mkVE0_0dfTDRee00

Georgia: Albany
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 14.1% (Georgia: 16.8%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 12.1% (Georgia: 20.3%)
> Median household income: $40,625 (Georgia: $61,980)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 24.2% (Georgia: 18.4%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r4P6z_0dfTDRee00

Hawaii: Urban Honolulu
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 21.5% (Hawaii: 23.0%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 24.5% (Hawaii: 31.2%)
> Median household income: $87,470 (Hawaii: $83,102)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.0% (Hawaii: 15.4%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WHRma_0dfTDRee00

Idaho: Idaho Falls
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 16.6% (Idaho: 17.1%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 26.5% (Idaho: 31.4%)
> Median household income: $63,616 (Idaho: $60,999)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.1% (Idaho: 15.1%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Poupi_0dfTDRee00

Illinois: Rockford
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 18.9% (Illinois: 21.5%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 37.6% (Illinois: 31.1%)
> Median household income: $61,078 (Illinois: $69,187)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 19.3% (Illinois: 15.9%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oVas7_0dfTDRee00

Indiana: Muncie
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 16.0% (Indiana: 18.6%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 9.1% (Indiana: 18.8%)
> Median household income: $45,065 (Indiana: $57,603)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 21.3% (Indiana: 18.2%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wbbif_0dfTDRee00

Iowa: Sioux City
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 21.4% (Iowa: 25.8%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 26.8% (Iowa: 26.8%)
> Median household income: $60,132 (Iowa: $61,691)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.6% (Iowa: 13.5%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19GpKX_0dfTDRee00

Kansas: Wichita
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 16.7% (Kansas: 18.2%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 17.6% (Kansas: 19.9%)
> Median household income: $59,779 (Kansas: $62,087)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.3% (Kansas: 16.3%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dq03M_0dfTDRee00

Kentucky: Bowling Green
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 15.8% (Kentucky: 17.2%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 23.2% (Kentucky: 25.5%)
> Median household income: $51,198 (Kentucky: $52,295)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 22.9% (Kentucky: 21.8%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zpJFv_0dfTDRee00

Louisiana: Shreveport-Bossier City
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 18.0% (Louisiana: 19.7%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 32.3% (Louisiana: 32.3%)
> Median household income: $47,447 (Louisiana: $51,073)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 23.7% (Louisiana: 21.4%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27QzVE_0dfTDRee00

Maine: Bangor
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 18.4% (Maine: 22.0%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 34.8% (Maine: 35.4%)
> Median household income: $50,449 (Maine: $58,924)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 19.1% (Maine: 17.1%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbc2e_0dfTDRee00

Maryland: Cumberland
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 16.3% (Maryland: 15.4%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 36.5% (Maryland: 28.8%)
> Median household income: $49,729 (Maryland: $86,738)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 20.3% (Maryland: 15.2%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AOzDK_0dfTDRee00

Massachusetts: Worcester
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 21.7% (Massachusetts: 23.5%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 33.1% (Massachusetts: 30.2%)
> Median household income: $76,348 (Massachusetts: $85,843)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.8% (Massachusetts: 13.5%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0uM6_0dfTDRee00

Michigan: Flint
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 18.7% (Michigan: 20.9%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 29.0% (Michigan: 29.3%)
> Median household income: $50,389 (Michigan: $59,584)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 20.2% (Michigan: 18.3%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWhyH_0dfTDRee00

Minnesota: Rochester
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 21.2% (Minnesota: 23.2%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 25.3% (Minnesota: 29.7%)
> Median household income: $75,926 (Minnesota: $74,593)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.9% (Minnesota: 12.9%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ybw0W_0dfTDRee00

Mississippi: Jackson
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 14.7% (Mississippi: 14.8%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 18.8% (Mississippi: 19.6%)
> Median household income: $52,426 (Mississippi: $45,792)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 21.4% (Mississippi: 22.1%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47wYlV_0dfTDRee00

Missouri: Joplin
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 18.0% (Missouri: 20.5%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 22.7% (Missouri: 27.1%)
> Median household income: $48,909 (Missouri: $57,409)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 21.4% (Missouri: 19.5%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZGvG_0dfTDRee00

Montana: Great Falls
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 21.5% (Montana: 21.9%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 51.1% (Montana: 44.8%)
> Median household income: $51,227 (Montana: $57,153)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.8% (Montana: 14.1%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3phCaU_0dfTDRee00

Nebraska: Grand Island
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 22.0% (Nebraska: 23.7%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 19.3% (Nebraska: 32.7%)
> Median household income: $55,907 (Nebraska: $63,229)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.0% (Nebraska: 13.8%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kv68f_0dfTDRee00

Nevada: Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 17.4% (Nevada: 17.9%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 28.3% (Nevada: 29.1%)
> Median household income: $62,107 (Nevada: $63,276)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 21.6% (Nevada: 19.1%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZZPY_0dfTDRee00

New Hampshire: Manchester-Nashua
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 19.1% (New Hampshire: 20.2%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 34.4% (New Hampshire: 31.5%)
> Median household income: $83,626 (New Hampshire: $77,933)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.2% (New Hampshire: 12.8%)

*Because Manchester-Nashua is the only eligible metro in New Hampshire, it is the least drunk metro by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dzlkA_0dfTDRee00

New Jersey: Trenton-Princeton
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 16.3% (New Jersey: 16.0%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 21.6% (New Jersey: 21.9%)
> Median household income: $79,492 (New Jersey: $85,751)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.8% (New Jersey: 15.5%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00oEh8_0dfTDRee00

New Mexico: Farmington
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 14.9% (New Mexico: 16.7%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 36.9% (New Mexico: 29.8%)
> Median household income: $44,321 (New Mexico: $51,945)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 23.5% (New Mexico: 20.3%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OhUG1_0dfTDRee00

New York: New York-Newark-Jersey City
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 18.9% (New York: 19.2%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 19.3% (New York: 20.6%)
> Median household income: $83,160 (New York: $72,108)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.2% (New York: 16.3%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09AcEY_0dfTDRee00

North Carolina: Rocky Mount
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 15.1% (North Carolina: 17.6%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 29.5% (North Carolina: 27.6%)
> Median household income: $46,466 (North Carolina: $57,341)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 23.5% (North Carolina: 18.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CLdhj_0dfTDRee00

North Dakota: Bismarck
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 21.0% (North Dakota: 23.7%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 43.8% (North Dakota: 42.3%)
> Median household income: $70,979 (North Dakota: $64,577)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.5% (North Dakota: 13.6%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1osuvM_0dfTDRee00

Ohio: Mansfield
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 16.6% (Ohio: 18.5%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 25.5% (Ohio: 32.2%)
> Median household income: $51,783 (Ohio: $58,642)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 20.6% (Ohio: 17.8%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZFsVv_0dfTDRee00

Oklahoma: Enid
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 14.6% (Oklahoma: 14.9%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 32.3% (Oklahoma: 26.5%)
> Median household income: $64,929 (Oklahoma: $54,449)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 20.5% (Oklahoma: 20.9%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g6E43_0dfTDRee00

Oregon: Salem
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 17.7% (Oregon: 19.5%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 37.7% (Oregon: 31.5%)
> Median household income: $65,689 (Oregon: $67,058)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 20.1% (Oregon: 18.2%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17AVEu_0dfTDRee00

Pennsylvania: Lancaster
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 17.4% (Pennsylvania: 20.2%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 24.7% (Pennsylvania: 26.2%)
> Median household income: $67,376 (Pennsylvania: $63,463)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.8% (Pennsylvania: 17.6%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJOft_0dfTDRee00

Rhode Island: Providence-Warwick
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 21.5% (Rhode Island: 19.7%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 36.6% (Rhode Island: 41.6%)
> Median household income: $70,967 (Rhode Island: $71,169)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.8% (Rhode Island: 16.5%)

*Because Providence-Warwick is the only eligible metro in Rhode Island, it is the least drunk metro by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qMQM_0dfTDRee00

South Carolina: Spartanburg
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 15.4% (South Carolina: 17.8%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 29.4% (South Carolina: 31.8%)
> Median household income: $55,339 (South Carolina: $56,227)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 18.9% (South Carolina: 17.8%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aI7Je_0dfTDRee00

South Dakota: Rapid City
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 23.0% (South Dakota: 24.3%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 34.3% (South Dakota: 35.5%)
> Median household income: $58,361 (South Dakota: $59,533)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.2% (South Dakota: 13.4%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PvR4U_0dfTDRee00

Tennessee: Jackson
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 14.2% (Tennessee: 17.1%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 30.6% (Tennessee: 24.6%)
> Median household income: $48,700 (Tennessee: $56,071)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 23.7% (Tennessee: 21.2%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X9kBE_0dfTDRee00

Texas: McAllen-Edinburg-Mission
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 14.7% (Texas: 19.0%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 35.0% (Texas: 25.7%)
> Median household income: $41,800 (Texas: $64,034)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 33.1% (Texas: 18.7%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YlDjh_0dfTDRee00

Utah: Provo-Orem
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 6.6% (Utah: 11.1%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 18.0% (Utah: 21.0%)
> Median household income: $79,152 (Utah: $75,780)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.3% (Utah: 14.8%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JwsAo_0dfTDRee00

Vermont: Burlington-South Burlington
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 19.6% (Vermont: 20.5%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 38.6% (Vermont: 34.3%)
> Median household income: $74,909 (Vermont: $63,001)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.8% (Vermont: 12.8%)

*Because Burlington-South Burlington is the only eligible metro in Vermont, it is the least drunk metro by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mytjX_0dfTDRee00

Virginia: Staunton
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 17.8% (Virginia: 17.7%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 31.6% (Virginia: 29.8%)
> Median household income: $57,844 (Virginia: $76,456)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.4% (Virginia: 16.6%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fdpkJ_0dfTDRee00

Washington: Yakima
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 16.4% (Washington: 17.1%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 40.5% (Washington: 32.5%)
> Median household income: $56,233 (Washington: $78,687)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 25.8% (Washington: 15.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ifqhN_0dfTDRee00

West Virginia: Beckley
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 14.2% (West Virginia: 14.4%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 16.0% (West Virginia: 25.2%)
> Median household income: $44,785 (West Virginia: $48,850)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 25.6% (West Virginia: 23.6%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Noev_0dfTDRee00

Wisconsin: Janesville-Beloit
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 25.1% (Wisconsin: 27.1%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 42.1% (Wisconsin: 35.7%)
> Median household income: $61,243 (Wisconsin: $64,168)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.9% (Wisconsin: 14.8%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kTCDt_0dfTDRee00

Wyoming: Cheyenne
> Adults binge or heavy drinking: 17.9% (Wyoming: 20.1%)
> Driving deaths involving alcohol: 34.3% (Wyoming: 32.8%)
> Median household income: $70,567 (Wyoming: $65,003)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.4% (Wyoming: 15.3%)

Methodology

To determine the least drunk metro in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed rates of excessive drinking from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program’s 2021 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report.

The rate of excessive drinking is defined as the share of adults who report either binge drinking or heavy drinking in the past 30 days. Binge drinking is defined as a woman consuming more than four drinks or a man consuming more than five drinks in a single occasion. Heavy drinking is defined as a woman consuming more than one drink per day on average or a man consuming more than two drinks per day on average.

We aggregated county-level statistics to metropolitan statistical areas. While the CHR report is from 2021, excessive drinking rate figures published in the report are from 2018.

We used the 384 metropolitan statistical areas as delineated by the United States Office of Management and Budget and used by the Census Bureau as our definition of metros.

Metros were ranked within their state based on the excessive drinking rate. Since many metros cross state lines, the metro was assigned to the state of its first-listed principal city. Thus, the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV metro area was excluded as it is principally in the District of Columbia.

Additional information on the share of driving deaths with alcohol involvement, and the share of adults who report fair or poor health are also from the 2021 CHR. Median household income data are one-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.

