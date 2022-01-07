Investview reports $1.8M in bitcoin gross revenue for December

AMMO (POWW -1.0%) reiterates its revenue guidance of $250M for the 2022 fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. Company’s CEO, Fred Wagenhals, commented that “we are seeing no evidence of an abatement of demand for our ammunition and our GunBroker.com marketplace continues to enjoy year-over-year revenue growth with high profit margins. We remain focused on fulfilling all existing orders which have been more than spoken for our capacity through the end of our fiscal year and beyond. Mr. Wagenhals further noted that “we look forward to opening our new state-of-the-art Wisconsin plant this Summer to ensure our capacity continues to match increased demand this year and for the future. At the same time associated operating expenses continue to be reduced through technology and operational leverage.”

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO