Investview reports $1.8M in bitcoin gross revenue for December

By Preeti Singh
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestview (OTCQB:INVU) generated $1.8M in bitcoin mining gross revenue in December, up 3% Y/Y. Gross profit grew 37% Y/Y to $1.3M, while gross margin came at 72%. Over 20 months period ending December...

The Independent

Bitcoin price news - live: BTC flash crash leaves crypto in perilous position

The price of bitcoin has continued to rebound on Wednesday, after briefly crashing below $40,000 at the start of the week. The cryptocurrency experienced the longest continuous decline since 2018 in the first week of January, with market analysts warning that a severe sell-off could take place take place if it falls below the key psychological level of $40,000.Funds are already being moved onto exchanges by some investors, with one anonymous wallet transferring more than $40 million in BTC onto Coinbase.Other leading cryptocurrencies have experienced a similar downturn in fortunes to bitcoin, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Solana...
AMMO confirms $250M revenue estimate for FY 2022

AMMO (POWW -1.0%) reiterates its revenue guidance of $250M for the 2022 fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. Company’s CEO, Fred Wagenhals, commented that “we are seeing no evidence of an abatement of demand for our ammunition and our GunBroker.com marketplace continues to enjoy year-over-year revenue growth with high profit margins. We remain focused on fulfilling all existing orders which have been more than spoken for our capacity through the end of our fiscal year and beyond. Mr. Wagenhals further noted that “we look forward to opening our new state-of-the-art Wisconsin plant this Summer to ensure our capacity continues to match increased demand this year and for the future. At the same time associated operating expenses continue to be reduced through technology and operational leverage.”
Crypto Prime Broker Genesis Distributes Report on December Activity, Claims Temporary Leverage Shakeoout in Bitcoin

Genesis , a crypto prime brokerage, has published a report covering last month (December 2021). According to Genesis, their perspective shows that Bitcoin acts more like a “risk asset” than an inflation hedge – something many observers frequently ascribe to BTC. The firm said that the December “shakeout” is a temporary adjustment without predicting when it will end. To quote the report:
Chefs' Warehouse guides FY22 net sales ahead of consensus

The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) has provided preliminary outlook for full year 2022, expecting net sales between $2.1B and $2.2B; gross profit between $494M and $517M; and adj. EBITDA between $99M and $111M. Consensus revenue estimate for FY22 is $2B.
Calumet provides prelim year end 2021 update

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT -1.0%) ended the year with ~$333M of liquidity, including ~$37M of cash and equivalents and an undrawn revolving credit facility. Unforeseen events in Q4 are expected to reduce quarterly financial results by an estimated $20 to $30M which is led by downtime at the company's Montana facility in November 2021 and continued impacts from the additive shortage in Performance Brands segment.
What Is A Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)?

Reinvesting stock dividends has its advantages and disadvantages. Find out how a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) works, see an example, and determine if it's right for you. Dividend reinvestment occurs when an investor elects to have investment dividends buy more shares of the investment, rather than receive the dividends in cash or check. Investors who choose to reinvest their dividends are typically looking for long-term growth of their investment, such as a stock, mutual fund or exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Hot Stocks: JNPR upgrade; IBM gets Sell rating; ILMN guidance; BIG warns

Analyst comments exerted a heavy influence over a couple of big-name stocks in Tuesday's midday trading. Juniper (NYSE:JNPR) rose on a double upgrade, while IBM (NYSE:IBM) retreated in the wake of a Sell rating. In other news, Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) saw strength after releasing preliminary results and guidance. Meanwhile, an updated...
C-Com Satellite Systems receives over $3M for antenna systems

C-Com Satellite Systems (OTCQB:CYSNF +4.3%) jumps after receiving an order in excess of $3M for its iNetVu antenna systems from various customers in the US, Europe and Asia. "Despite supply channel and component shortage issues which are affecting many manufacturers, our extensive inventory of ready to ship products makes it possible for us to fulfill large orders within weeks," the company statement.
GE grabs new Buy rating at Bernstein on upside via spinoffs, cost cuts

General Electric (GE +2.1%) is on the rise after picking up a new Outperform rating from Bernstein analyst Brendan Luecke, who views the planned split into three companies as good news for investors. "GE's component parts are easily scalable public companies, and improved line of sight to financials and end...
Microsoft: Possibly A Bearish Sign - Part 2

It is rational to assume that the price of a company should grow in harmony with its ability to generate free cash flow. In November, I already published an article in which I analyzed the fundamental value of Microsoft (MSFT) in the context of such specific indicators as the free cash flow yield and the earnings yield. In this article, I will try to delve into this topic in more detail.
PUBG Mobile grossed over $244 million in December 2021

PUBG Mobile has maintained its position at the top of the mobile gaming grossing charts by Sensor Tower for December 2021. The mobile battle royale title generated over $244 million in the last month of the year, representing a 36.7 percent year-over-year growth. The majority of the game’s revenue, about...
Polaris Inc. Is Challenging

There's very much to like about this company right now. They've had an excellent 2021 so far, and in many ways the stock is quite inexpensive.
