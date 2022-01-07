Jets Rookie Brandin Echols Dismisses Criticism of Tom Brady Autograph Request

“It’s good to just relax and live your childhood dream.”

“It’s good to just relax and live your childhood dream”

View the original article to see embedded media.

Nobody besides the most ardent of Jets supporters could tell you who Brandin Echols was before this week. But after picking off Tom Brady on Sunday and having the GOAT sign the intercepted ball at midfield , the rookie sixth-round pick made plenty of headlines. (Imagine how much more we’d be talking about him if not for Antonio Brown’s antics in that same game.)

Brady himself drew more attention to the autograph request when he discussed it on his Let’s Go! podcast. Brady said Echols was a “nice guy” and found it “kind of flattering” to sign the ball but doesn’t plan on doing it again.

“I don’t necessarily like signing mistakes, let me just say that,” Brady said. “So that’s the last time I’m going to do that. I know it’s the season of giving—I don’t plan on giving any more gifts to people. It’s much better to receive than give from my standpoint as a quarterback.”

I found Echols’s autograph request to be endearing and a great illustration of how revered Brady is, even by those who are theoretically his peers. But not everyone was charmed by the move, like Sal Licata of New York’s WFAN, who called it “beyond pathetic.”

Echols spoke to the media Thursday for the first time since the pick and said he wasn’t worried about people criticizing him.

“I thought it was a normal thing. I thought it was the same thing as getting a jersey swap,” Echols said following Thursday’s practice. “But people made it a bigger deal than it was supposed to be. It didn’t mean nothing to me because I’m just going out doing what I’m doing every week. It’s good to just relax and live your childhood dream.”

Echols did concede that he might have been able to get the ball signed without national TV cameras trained on him.

“It most definitely could have been another way to get that done, but I was just excited to pick off Tom Brady,” he said. “I’ve been watching him since I started realizing what football was. It was a big moment for me, and I was caught up in the moment. And I felt I needed to do it right there.

“Throughout the week I already had it in my head, ‘I’m going to get a pick against Tom Brady’ so when it happened I wanted to get it signed. I spoke it into existence.”

Chalk the public autograph session up to a rookie mistake, but in the end, Echols got what he wanted. And really, he shouldn’t be too worried about what a radio host or some random people on Twitter have to say about him. Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that he didn’t have a problem with Echols's asking for the autograph, even though it was “a little ballsy.”

“I get it, because there’s a lot of fans who watch and care so much about the result of the game, and so they want the players to care and they want to visually see that, so optically, I can understand how people would take offense to it,” Saleh said . “But the reality is, the NFL is a brotherhood. These guys all know each other. They talk to each other on the phone, they work out with one another. This is a huge fraternity of brothers. They just spent four hours going at it on the football field, they spent all week prepping on how to absolutely embarrass one another. So at the end of the game, the jersey exchanges, those conversations that they’re having, that is a very cool, genuine moment that’s happening for players.”

The best of SI

Antonio Brown burned enough bridges on his way out of Tampa to ensure that his NFL career is over . ... Andruw Jones didn’t have the longevity of some of his peers, but he still belongs in the Hall of Fame . ... What does Georgia have to do differently against Alabama to avoid a repeat of its SEC championship game blowout ? ... Roman Reigns is our No. 1 wrestler of 2021 .

Around the sports world

ESPN has finally taken Alex Rodriguez out of the Sunday Night Baseball booth, placing him on an alternate broadcast with Michael Kay instead . ... Tom Brady didn’t say much when asked about the Antonio Brown controversy . ... Despite rising COVID-19 cases, Los Angeles County expects the Super Bowl to be held at full capacity . ... Hub Arkush won’t be stripped of his MVP vote after his comments about Aaron Rodgers . ... A high school basketball coach at a Catholic school in Connecticut was suspended after his team won, 92–4 .

RJ Barrett hit a wild bank shot to cap a 25-point comeback for the Knicks

“Sloppy fat boy”!

6' 3" Gary Payton II won a jump ball against 7' Jonas Valančiūnas and was quite proud of himself

Check out Tomas Tatar’s quick hands

Fans must have been really impressed with Kyrie’s one game to give him the sixth-most votes for an Eastern Conference guard

Not sports

The New York Times is buying The Athletic for $550 million . ... The FBI arrested an Italian man for an elaborate five-year book-stealing scheme . ... Taco Bell is launching a $10 monthly subscription product . ... Logan Paul paid $3.5 million for some rare Pokémon cards that might actually be fake .

Just build trains

A good song

Email dan.gartland@si.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here . Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.