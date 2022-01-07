Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ set for Disney+ release Jan. 12

Marvel’s “Eternals” is set to hit Disney+ on Jan. 12 for all subscribers, with no additional Premier Access surcharge. Subscribers will be able to experience the film with an IMAX-enhanced expanded aspect ratio and can access additional bonus features, including a director’s commentary.

The film will also be available for purchase digitally on VOD platforms on Jan. 12, before heading to Blu-ray on Feb. 15.

“Eternals” follows a group of celestial-created beings who come to Earth to fight against a foe called the Deviants. Directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, the film features an ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.

“Eternals” was a modest performer at the U.S. box office, earning $164 million domestically following its Nov. 5 release, lower than other pandemic-era Marvel releases like “Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Black Widow,” which earned $224 million and $183 million domestically, respectively.

The film also failed to resonate with critics, as it currently holds the record for the lowest-rated MCU movie, with a 44% “Rotten” rating according to aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes . However, the film has a 78% audience score, which is closer in line with other recent Marvel films.

Want to reach out? Email me at akondolojy@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.