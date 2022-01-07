Bon Jovi tour coming to FLA Arena in Sunrise in April

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Bon Jovi will bring their 2022 tour to FLA Live Arena in Sunrise on Saturday, April 16.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Ticketmaster.com .

A series of fan club and venue presales, along with other releases, begin 10 a.m. Tuesday. For details, visit BonJovi.com .

The performance marks the band’s first show in South Florida in five years, when they brought the tour supporting the album “This House Is Not for Sale” to what was then called the BB&T Center.

The band’s most recent album is “2020,” a critically lauded commentary on COVID-era frustration released in October, 2020.

The only other Bon Jovi tour stop scheduled in Florida is April 15 at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at bcrandell@sunsentinel.com .