ARVO Foundation Announces Recipient of Genentech Career Development Award for Underrepresented Minority Emerging Vision Scientists
Newswise — Rockville, Md.—The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) congratulates Cammi Valdez, PhD, the 2022 recipient of the Genentech Career Development Award for Underrepresented Minority (URM) Emerging Vision Scientists. She will receive a two-year grant totaling $100,000 to support research and personnel costs to establish an independent vision...www.newswise.com
Comments / 0