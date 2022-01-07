Need a take-home COVID-19 test? The giveaways are again underway across South Florida

Residents line up in their cars as they get ready to receive COVID test kits at the City of Boca Raton Administration Complex on Friday morning. Palm Beach County has received several thousand home test kits for the COVID virus and will begin distributing these test kits to Palm Beach County residents on a first come, first served basis and will be limited to two test kits per household. Proof of Palm Beach County residency must be shown to receive the test kits. Mike Stocker / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Thousands of people are getting free take-home COVID-19 rapid tests from giveaways across Florida. Long lines formed at distribution events Friday, and many more giveaways are planned for Saturday.

The tests are being offered at multiple locations across the region. They’re often given on a first-come, first-served basis, with supplies sometimes running out in just a few hours. Here are the details.

Palm Beach County

Giveaways in Palm Beach County start at 10 a.m. Saturday, requiring residents to provide proof of residency in the county. The sites are:

Boca Raton Administration Complex, 6500 Congress Ave.

West Delray Regional Park, 10875 W. Atlantic Ave. in Delray Beach.

Pompey Park, 1101 NW 2 St. in Delray Beach.

Glades Pioneer Park, 866 State Road 715 in Belle Glade.

Dyer Park, 7301 N. Haverhill Road in West Palm Beach.

John Prince Park, 2520 Lake Worth Road in Lake Worth.

Commons Park, 1600 Poinciana Blvd. in Royal Palm Beach.

Dan Calloway Recreation Center, 1472 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Riviera Beach.

Palm Beach County spokesman John Jamason said 2,592 tests were given away at each location Friday. He said the county got the kits from the Department of Health.

Broward County

The distribution in Broward will be at three county libraries 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. County spokeswoman Margaret Stapleton said the kits were obtained from the Department of Health, and there will be about 6,900 kits at each location.

The free kits will be distributed from the drive-through, curbside service lanes outside:

Margate Catherine Young Library, 5810 Park Drive in Margate.

South Regional/Broward College Library, 7300 Pines Blvd. in Pembroke Pines.

Tyrone Bryant Branch Library, 2230 NW 21st Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.

Residents picking up the test kits must show proof of Broward County residency and are limited to two kits per household.

Broward will offer real-time updates on kit availability, at @ BrowardCounty on Twitter.

Miami-Dade County

In Miami-Dade County, residents can get two free take-home tests per household beginning at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Officials have 60,000 kits to give away. The eight library locations are:

Hispanic Branch Library, 1398 SW First St. in Miami.

Kendale Lakes Branch Library, 15205 SW 88 St. in Miami.

Miami Beach Regional Library, 227 22nd St. in Miami Beach.

Miami Lakes Branch Library, 6699 Windmill Gate Road in Miami Lakes.

Naranja Branch Library, 14850 SW 280 St. in Miami.

North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183 St. in Miami Gardens.

Northeast Dade — Aventura Branch, 2930 Aventura Blvd. in Aventura.

Westchester Regional Library, 9445 Coral Way in Miami.

