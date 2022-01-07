ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hormel: Combining Pricing Power With Organic Growth

Growth in Q4 was a remarkable 43% and reflected pricing action, organic volume growth, and the integration of Planters into the product line. Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products. They offer well known product brands to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers across...

