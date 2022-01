Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said he will not set “arbitrary time frames” on finding resolutions to problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol He was speaking after DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the Government must provide a timetable for when changes will be made to the post-Brexit agreement.Mr Lewis did say that he wanted to see a resolution to differences “as quickly as possible”.We need to resolve this in a way that works for the people of Northern Ireland and we want to do that as quickly as possibleBrandon LewisSpeaking during a visit to Co Down, he added:...

POLITICS ・ 16 HOURS AGO