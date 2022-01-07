ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson hires former Tigers DE Nick Eason as assistant coach

By The Associated Press
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFIvK_0dfTAapM00

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Former Clemson defensive end Nick Eason has been hired as the team’s defensive tackles coach.

Eason’s hiring was approved by the school’s board of trustees on Friday.

Eason replaces Todd Bates, who left to join the Tigers’ former defensive coordinator Brent Venables, the new Oklahoma head coach.

Eason received a three-year contract at $750,000 a year.

Eason played at Clemson from 1999-2002 before playing 10 years in the NFL with Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Arizona. After his playing career, Eason worked on several NFL coaching staffs.

He was Auburn’s defensive line coach this past season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Clemson wins at NC State for first time since 2015

RALEIGH, N.C. — PJ Hall finished with a career-best 10 made field goals in his fourth 20-point effort of the season to lead Clemson University men’s basketball to victory on the road at NC State on Saturday. It was also Hall’s 14th consecutive double-digit scoring game this season. The victory marked the first in Raleigh […]
RALEIGH, NC
WCBD Count on 2

Cooke, Boston help USC blow by Kentucky

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Aliyah Boston had 18 points and 15 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina improved to 8-0 against ranked opponents this season with a 74-54 victory over No. 21 Kentucky on Sunday. Boston, the 6-foot-5 junior All-American, was nearly unstoppable around the basket – she had 10 points and eight boards by […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Reese, South Carolina hold off Vandy

NASHVILLE (AP) –James Reese V scored 13 points and Vanderbilt failed to get up a shot in the final 6.3 seconds as South Carolina pulled out a 72-70 win on Saturday. Myles Stute, who led the Commodores with 19 points, made 1 of 2 free throws with 12 seconds left. Reese responded with 1 of […]
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, SC
State
Arizona State
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
State
Oklahoma State
WCBD Count on 2

Republican’s $125,000 sets early record in SC education race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One of the Republicans vying to replace outgoing South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman has broken a fundraising milestone. Donation records show Ellen Weaver raised more than $125,000 in her first six weeks. The information was provided to The Associated Press ahead of Monday’s filing. Weaver campaign consultant Luke Byars tells […]
EDUCATION
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina man faces 6 months for Capitol riot role

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has pleaded guilty in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. The State newspaper in Columbia reports that 65-year-old Paul Colbath of Fort Mill, is one of five South Carolina residents who have pleaded guilty to […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Robot building season kicks off at Fort Dorchester High School

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fort Dorchester High School’s Robotics team is kicking off their building season ahead of a robotics competition happening in March. On Saturday, members of FDHS’ Team 342: The Burning Magnetos, were assigned to build and program a robot in six weeks for a competition happening in mid-March. As team captain, […]
WCBD Count on 2

12th annual ‘Charleston Marathon’ cancelled due to rise in COVID-19 cases

TITLE: 12th annual ‘Charleston Marathon’ cancelled due to rise in COVID-19 cases CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With just over a week until the Charleston Marathon was scheduled to take place, organizers say they just couldn’t move forward safely given the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Months of training down the drain for many runners across […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Nick Eason
WCBD Count on 2

SC prisons chief gets national award for agency turnaround

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s prison director has won a national award for turning around an agency that was near the bottom in the county in funding, salaries, and the rate of inmates who return to prison. Corrections Department Director Bryan Stirling was honored Saturday night by the Correctional Leaders Association for the changes […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#American Football#Tigers De Nick Eason#Ap#Auburn#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

2 small earthquakes were reported near Columbia on Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Two more earthquakes rattled small towns near Columbia on Tuesday. The first, a 1.7 magnitude, was recorded in Elgin around 12:30 a.m. while a 2.0 magnitude quake was recorded near Lugoff just after 8:30 a.m. More than a dozen small earthquakes have been recorded in the area over the past few […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Comedian Bob Saget dead at 65

(NEXSTAR) – Comedian and actor Bob Saget died in Florida Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. He was found at a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Gov. McMaster receives COVID-19 booster shot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster received a COVID-19 booster shot on Tuesday. It comes as the state faces a resurgence in virus cases, brought on by the omicron variant. During a press conference last Wednesday, Gov. McMaster said he had not yet received his booster but planned to “pretty soon,” and would take […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Judge to consider lowering $7M bond for Alex Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is scheduled for a virtual hearing Monday as a judge could consider lowering the $7 million bond she set last month. Prosecutors have accused Murdaugh of stealing more than $6.2 million from clients by funneling the cash through a fraudulent bank account. His lawyers say […]
POLITICS
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston PD investigating shooting that injured teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured. Officers responded to the Palmilla Apartments just before 7:30 p.m. for a shooting. They said a 15-year-old was struck by gunfire and suffered what appears to be a non-life-threatening injury. Police are investigating.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy