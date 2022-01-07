Clemson hires former Tigers DE Nick Eason as assistant coach

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Former Clemson defensive end Nick Eason has been hired as the team’s defensive tackles coach.

Eason’s hiring was approved by the school’s board of trustees on Friday.

Eason replaces Todd Bates, who left to join the Tigers’ former defensive coordinator Brent Venables, the new Oklahoma head coach.

Eason received a three-year contract at $750,000 a year.

Eason played at Clemson from 1999-2002 before playing 10 years in the NFL with Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Arizona. After his playing career, Eason worked on several NFL coaching staffs.

He was Auburn’s defensive line coach this past season.

