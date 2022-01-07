ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Ounce of Trademark Prevention Is Worth a Pound of Cure

By Jared A. Stark
Cover picture for the articleNot all disputes are avoidable. However, in the world of trademark law, risk can often be mitigated by proper due diligence prior to using a mark. Facebook’s...

Snap Sues PTO Over 'Spectacles' Wearable Tech

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Snap Inc. the creator of the messaging app Snapchat, sued the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Wednesday in California Central District Court in connection with the company’s ‘Spectacles’ product, a wearable digital video camera and augmented reality device. The suit, brought by Debevoise & Plimpton, challenges a Nov. 2021 decision from the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board refusing to register the ‘Spectacles’ mark. The case is 2:22-cv-00085, Snap Inc. v. Hirshfeld, in his capacity as Acting Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office, et al.
Judge rejects Facebook bid to derail US antitrust suit

A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that US regulators' re-worked anti-trust case against Facebook can go ahead, saying the complaint was more robust and detailed than the version denied last year. The US Federal Trade Commission has alleged the social media giant, which has renamed itself Meta, holds an illegal monopoly by acquiring potential competitors that it now owns like Instagram and WhatsApp. Judge James Boasberg's ruling is a blow to Facebook, which faced renewed scrutiny last year after a whistleblower leaked documents showing executives knew the harm their services could cause to teens, democracy and users' well-being. The FTC "may well face a tall task down the road in proving its allegations," but the case will not be dismissed, ruled Boasberg, who last year tossed out the original suit.
These Retail Companies Are Requiring Vaccinations for Employees

The return to office is rolling out, albeit with some delays. And some retail companies are taking a no-tolerance approach to vaccinations. The recent uptick in COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant has pushed employers to reconsider what they will allow in the office. Some employers are strongly encouraging their employees to get vaccinated — Dollar General became the first major retailer to offer a financial incentives for employees to get the shot. At the same time, President Biden’s mandate that businesses with 100 or more employees must require vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 tests for employees is pending approval in the Supreme Court....
Aussie Tech Company Atlassian Promotes GC and Her Deputy

Erica Fisher is now chief administrative and legal officer. Stan Shepard is now general counsel. The company, which makes the tech tools Jira, Bitbucket and Trello, is growing explosively. Australia-based Atlassian, owners of the widely used tech tools Jira, Bitbucket and Trello, has promoted general counsel Erika Fisher to a...
Peakz Launching Its Own Digital Cannabis Dispensary, Offers NFT Courses

The world of NFTs and cannabis are colliding as luxury cannabis company Peakz gears up to launch a digital dispensary in the metaverse. CEO Jessie Grundy and Tiffany McBride, managing director of social equity ventures at The Parent Company, an investor in Peakz, joined Cheddar to break down exactly how a digital dispensary would work. Grundy also talked about offering low-cost NFT courses in an effort to help Oakland, California, residents not miss out on new investing opportunities, and McBride discussed why the tech-forward vision of Grundy was worth investing in for The Parent Company. "He comes with really fresh ideas that he's vetted, that he's experienced in, and I really believe the thinking along Jessie's lines is the future of cannabis," she said. "He's more than just flower and a story. He comes with concepts that are new that are innovative, and that is easy for us to get behind."
Jeff Jarrett Files New Trademarks For “Slapnutz” Term

Jeff Jarrett filed new trademarks for “slapnutz” on January 4th for a variety of food items that include nut-based snack bars, protein bars, cookies, and popcorn. This past July, Jarrett first filed to trademark the terms for hats, sweatshirts, socks, and shirts. Here are the descriptions:. IC 005....
Onit Acquires SecureDocs to Fill E-Signature, CLM Gaps

Today, Onit Inc. announced it acquired SecureDocs to provide contract management software capabilities to smaller corporate legal departments and add native virtual data room and e-signature features to its offerings. While financial details of the transaction were not revealed, Onit did disclose that SecureDocs and its products will remain standalone offerings.
Litera Acquires Shipping and Processing Specialist PS/Ship, Continuing M&A Drive Into 2022

In recent years, Litera ruled the legal tech M&A market, conducting a dozen acquisitions since 2019 and five last year alone, including contracts review software company Kira Systems, law firm data collector and analyzer Foundation Software Group and more. And now, the company is set to begin 2022 in much the same way: through acquiring a company to further build out its all-in-one legal offering.
Meta loses bid to dismiss FTC antitrust case

The Federal Trade Commission's antitrust suit against Meta, formerly Facebook, can move forward, a federal court ruled Tuesday. The big picture: The same judge who dismissed an earlier version of the agency's lawsuit, filed under the Trump administration, says this time the government's case — as rewritten by the agency now led by chair Lina Khan — is good enough to try.
AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
