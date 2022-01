Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. In some exciting news for fans of "iRacing" the parent company of game, also colloquially referred as iRacing, has just acquired Monster Games, the company responsible for great racers such as the majority of the "NASCAR Heat" series, "Tony Stewart's Spring Car Racing," and even "Excite Truck" from the back in the Nintendo Wii days. We've championed the "NASCAR Heat" series often on our weekly racing game livestream, and look forward to seeing what this collab has in store for gamers down the road.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO