WATCH: Knicks defeat Celtics with buzzer beater, 108-105

Jayson Tatum is not 19 anymore, but sometimes, you’re reminded just how young he and Jaylen Brown are. After tying the game on a clutch fadeaway only to see R.J. Barrett hit a miracle three at the buzzer on Thursday night, the 23-year-old said of the team’s recent losing streak and bad habit of giving up fourth quarter leads, “you just gotta look at the big picture, the grand scheme of things. Look back at those years when we were going to the conference finals. It makes you really appreciate those moments, ‘cause it’s hard. It’s not easy. I think early on in my rookie year, I thought it was just normal, winning all those games, winning games in the playoffs — probably taking it for granted a little bit.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO