Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
weather.gov
4 days ago
Effective: 2022-01-07 15:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-08 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for...
Effective: 2022-01-11 19:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches valleys around Metaline, Northport, and Priest Lake and an additional 3 to 6 inches for the mountains. * WHERE...Eastport, Metaline, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Flowery Trail Road, and Northport. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads will become slick or slushy tonight over northern portions of Pend Oreille, Stevens and Boundary counties.
Effective: 2022-01-11 18:03:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-12 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches valleys around Metaline, Northport, and Priest Lake and an additional 3 to 6 inches for the mountains. * WHERE...Eastport, Metaline, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Flowery Trail Road, and Northport. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads will become slick or slushy tonight over northern portions of Pend Oreille, Stevens and Boundary counties.
Effective: 2022-01-11 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION TUESDAY INCLUDING FREEZING RAIN .A mix of winter precipitation is expected today for portions of the Columbia Basin, West Plains and Washington Palouse. Precipitation may transition from sleet to freezing rain to rain or snow, however some areas will see several hours of freezing rain or sleet which will impact already cold surfaces and bare roads and sidewalks. Light snow accumulations are expected across far Northeastern WA and North Idaho mainly. In these areas, snow could become moderate to heavy at times Tuesday evening as snow switches to rain. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to half an inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Grand Coulee, Coulee City, Quincy, Mansfield, Waterville, Cashmere, Badger Mountain Road, Wilbur, Wenatchee, Pangborn Airport, Ephrata, Ritzville, Number 1 Canyon, Chelan, Harrington, Othello, Odessa, Number 2 Canyon, Entiat, Moses Lake, and Creston. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots will become slick and icy. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
Effective: 2022-01-12 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Orofino, Grangeville Region; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM MST /1 AM PST/ TO 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Montana and central and north central Idaho. * WHEN...From 2 AM MST /1 AM PST/ to 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
Effective: 2022-01-11 03:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Lake effect snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Northern Erie, Crawford and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Effective: 2022-01-11 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area; Washington Palouse WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION TUESDAY INCLUDING FREEZING RAIN .A mix of winter precipitation is expected today for portions of the Columbia Basin, West Plains and Washington Palouse. Precipitation may transition from sleet to freezing rain to rain or snow, however some areas will see several hours of freezing rain or sleet which will impact already cold surfaces and bare roads and sidewalks. Light snow accumulations are expected across far Northeastern WA and North Idaho mainly. In these areas, snow could become moderate to heavy at times Tuesday evening as snow switches to rain. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations up to two tenths. Ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Rockford, Colfax, Rosalia, Downtown Spokane, Tekoa, Davenport, Cheney, Spokane Valley, La Crosse, Airway Heights, Uniontown, Fairfield, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots will become slick and icy. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
Effective: 2022-01-11 03:44:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-11 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE FOR THE EARLY MORNING COMMUTE Head`s up along the Glenn Highway and across the Anchorage Bowl. Mixed precipitation has been falling through the overnight hours creating the potential for slick surfaces. Areas of very light freezing rain and sleet will continue for the next few hours before conditions change to snow. While little to no ice accumulation is expected, snow accumulations should generally range between 1-2 inches. Be aware that the snow could fall on surfaces that are already receiving freezing rain, making it potentially more hazardous. Motorists are urged to use caution and slow down when traveling through this area. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov.
Comments / 0