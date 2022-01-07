Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Geauga by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 09:26:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 17:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 530 PM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Porter affecting Grays Harbor County. .The Chehalis River at Porter will continue to recede Tuesday falling below flood stage in the morning. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Chehalis River At Porter. * WHEN...Until late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, the Chehalis River in Grays Harbor will flood low pasture lands and some roads. High tidal levels at Aberdeen will worsen flooding along the lower reaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 47.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM PST Tuesday was 49.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early this morning and continue falling to 46.2 feet late Friday evening. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO