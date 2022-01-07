Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Geauga by NWS
weather.gov
4 days ago
Effective: 2022-01-07 10:09:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-08 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency....
Effective: 2022-01-11 17:02:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clallam .Heavy rain in the mountains the next couple of days with snow levels rising to 7000 to 8000 feet. Rainfall totals by the end of Wednesday forecasted to be 5 to 10 inches in the Olympics, 3 to 5 inches in the North Cascades and 2 to 4 inches in the Central and Southern Cascades. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King and Snohomish. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain in the mountains through Wednesday. Rivers flowing off the Olympics and Northern and Central Cascades could begin tonight and Wednesday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-01-11 19:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches valleys around Metaline, Northport, and Priest Lake and an additional 3 to 6 inches for the mountains. * WHERE...Eastport, Metaline, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Flowery Trail Road, and Northport. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads will become slick or slushy tonight over northern portions of Pend Oreille, Stevens and Boundary counties.
Effective: 2022-01-11 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION TUESDAY INCLUDING FREEZING RAIN .A mix of winter precipitation is expected today for portions of the Columbia Basin, West Plains and Washington Palouse. Precipitation may transition from sleet to freezing rain to rain or snow, however some areas will see several hours of freezing rain or sleet which will impact already cold surfaces and bare roads and sidewalks. Light snow accumulations are expected across far Northeastern WA and North Idaho mainly. In these areas, snow could become moderate to heavy at times Tuesday evening as snow switches to rain. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to half an inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Grand Coulee, Coulee City, Quincy, Mansfield, Waterville, Cashmere, Badger Mountain Road, Wilbur, Wenatchee, Pangborn Airport, Ephrata, Ritzville, Number 1 Canyon, Chelan, Harrington, Othello, Odessa, Number 2 Canyon, Entiat, Moses Lake, and Creston. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots will become slick and icy. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
Effective: 2022-01-11 09:26:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 17:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 530 PM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Porter affecting Grays Harbor County. .The Chehalis River at Porter will continue to recede Tuesday falling below flood stage in the morning. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Chehalis River At Porter. * WHEN...Until late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, the Chehalis River in Grays Harbor will flood low pasture lands and some roads. High tidal levels at Aberdeen will worsen flooding along the lower reaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 47.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM PST Tuesday was 49.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early this morning and continue falling to 46.2 feet late Friday evening. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-01-12 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Flathead, Mission Valleys; Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM MST /1 AM PST/ TO 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Montana and central and north central Idaho. * WHEN...From 2 AM MST /1 AM PST/ to 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
Effective: 2022-01-11 04:40:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area; Washington Palouse WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION TUESDAY INCLUDING FREEZING RAIN .A mix of winter precipitation is expected today for portions of the Columbia Basin, West Plains and Washington Palouse. Precipitation may transition from sleet to freezing rain to rain or snow, however some areas will see several hours of freezing rain or sleet which will impact already cold surfaces and bare roads and sidewalks. Light snow accumulations are expected across far Northeastern WA and North Idaho mainly. In these areas, snow could become moderate to heavy at times Tuesday evening as snow switches to rain. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations up to two tenths. Ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Rockford, Colfax, Rosalia, Downtown Spokane, Tekoa, Davenport, Cheney, Spokane Valley, La Crosse, Airway Heights, Uniontown, Fairfield, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots will become slick and icy. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
Effective: 2022-01-11 03:44:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-11 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE FOR THE EARLY MORNING COMMUTE Head`s up along the Glenn Highway and across the Anchorage Bowl. Mixed precipitation has been falling through the overnight hours creating the potential for slick surfaces. Areas of very light freezing rain and sleet will continue for the next few hours before conditions change to snow. While little to no ice accumulation is expected, snow accumulations should generally range between 1-2 inches. Be aware that the snow could fall on surfaces that are already receiving freezing rain, making it potentially more hazardous. Motorists are urged to use caution and slow down when traveling through this area. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov.
Comments / 0