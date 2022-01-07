ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford, CT

Crashes shut down portions of I-95 in Guilford, Mystic

By Jenn Brink
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 95 is closed in two areas due to crashes Friday morning.

The Department of Transportation said the southbound side of I-95 is closed between exits 58 and 57 in Guilford due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

The northbound of I-95 is also closed between exits 90 and 91 in Mystic. State police told News 8 that the trailer part of a dump truck rolled over at exit 90, blocking traffic.

No word on if there are any injuries.

WTNH

Residents brave the frigid temperatures on Tuesday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cold weather forced a number of school districts across the state to delay openings on Tuesday. For those out and about, you’ll just need to bundle up. When you factor in the wind chill, we’re looking at some of the coldest daytimes highs we’ve seen in this region in three […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

15-year-old charged in shooting death of East Hartford teen

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a 15-year-old boy from Hartford for allegedly fatally shooting a 17-year-old teen in East Hartford on Sunday. Using evidence captured by a newly installed street security camera system, East Hartford Police said they were quickly able to identify the suspect. The 15-year-old is in state custody on a […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
