Crashes shut down portions of I-95 in Guilford, Mystic

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 95 is closed in two areas due to crashes Friday morning.

The Department of Transportation said the southbound side of I-95 is closed between exits 58 and 57 in Guilford due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

The northbound of I-95 is also closed between exits 90 and 91 in Mystic. State police told News 8 that the trailer part of a dump truck rolled over at exit 90, blocking traffic.

No word on if there are any injuries.

