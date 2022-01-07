ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Jamie Vardy and Jonny Evans add to Leicester’s injury woes

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bxc6E_0dfT9WF400

Jamie Vardy and Jonny Evans have been ruled out until March and April respectively to add to Leicester’s injury woes ahead of the FA Cup game with Watford.

The pair have hamstring injuries and Evans has undergone surgery to fix his problem.

The hosts will also be without the injured Patson Daka, Ryan Bertrand, Ricardo Pereira, James Justin, Wesley Fofana and Caglar Soyuncu.

Boubakary Soumare, Filip Benkovic and Luke Thomas are out while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is struggling with a calf problem and Timothy Castagne is a doubt. Kelechi Iheanacho, Daniel Amartey and Nampalys Mendy are at the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal respectively.

Watford have a doubt over Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis, who was taken off at half-time against Tottenham as a precaution after taking a kick to his ankle and is unlikely to be risked at the King Power Stadium.

Midfielder Imran Louza, forward Ismaila Sarr and defenders Adam Masina and William Troost-Ekong are all away with their national teams at the Africa Cup of Nations.

New signings Hassane Kamara and Brazilian defender Samir are being assessed on Friday before a decision is made on whether they will be in line to make a debut.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster (groin) is closing in on a return, while Christian Kabasele (calf) and Kiko Femenia (hamstring) are also stepping up their recovery. Midfielder Kwadwo Baah (ankle), Peter Etebo (quad) and Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring) are long-term absentees.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Everton’s Tom Davies has successful hamstring operation

Everton have announced midfielder Tom Davies has undergone successful surgery on a hamstring injury. The 23-year-old sustained the problem at the end of December, having been making his way back to full fitness following a knee issue. The Toffees said investigations revealed a “high-grade tendon injury that required surgical intervention”,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Philippe Coutinho completes Aston Villa loan move

Aston Villa have completed the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona after the Brazilian successfully obtained a work permit. The Premier League club announced on Tuesday evening that the formalities of the transfer, which includes an option to buy, had now been processed. “Philippe Coutinho arrived at Bodymoor Heath...
PREMIER LEAGUE
blackchronicle.com

Man United vs. Aston Villa live score, updates, highlights for FA Cup

Steven Gerrard travels to Old Trafford for the first time as a manager, taking his Aston Villa side to face Manchester United in the FA Cup 3rd Round. In the opposite dugout to Gerrard, Ralf Rangnick is under pressure for the first time as United’s interim coach, following a home defeat to Wolves last time out in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Emmanuel Dennis
Person
Kelechi Iheanacho
Person
Nampalys Mendy
Person
Kwadwo Baah
Person
Ben Foster
Person
Ryan Bertrand
Person
Adam Masina
Person
Daniel Amartey
Person
Hassane Kamara
Person
Jonny Evans
Person
James Justin
The Independent

‘We need him desperately’: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp stresses importance of Takumi Minamino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits they “desperately” need forward Takumi Minamino to stay fit to cover for the absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.With two of his first-choice front line away for a month at the Africa Cup of Nations and Divock Origi still injured, the Reds boss is relying on Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and a fit-again Minamino.The Japan international has scored nine times in 45 appearances but two thirds of those goals have come in just five Carabao Cup ties, with the competition offering the 26-year-old his best opportunities since arriving from RB Salzburg two years ago.Minamino...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

January transfer window news: Ronaldo to leave Man United, Traore to Tottenham, latest on Digne, more

The January transfer window is only heating up, with teams identifying holes in the squad and needs based on their table positions. Major clubs across Europe, including Barcelona, Manchester United, Arsenal, PSG, Real Madrid, Juventus, and more all could be looking for reinforcements this winter. Other clubs with new spending power such as Newcastle are expected to be heavily involved, while Celtic, Napoli, Roma, Tottenham, and Marseille are also thought to be looking to improve the available squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle hoping to woo Kiwi international Chris Wood

What the papers sayNewcastle have reportedly locked their sights on New Zealand international Chris Wood. The Telegraph reports the club is hoping the Burnley striker will sign this week and help solve their firepower problem.Jean-Philippe Mateta is close to leaving Crystal Palace after 18 months, the Evening Standard reports. The paper says the striker could be moving to St Etienne after an underwhelming stint with the Premier League club.Elsewhere, the Liverpool Echo reports comments made by former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given on Premier Sports that he advised Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher to leave the club on loan during the transfer window. Given...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senegal#Nigerian#Tottenham#Brazilian
The Independent

Steven Gerrard not underestimating size of Aston Villa’s task in facing Manchester United

Steven Gerrard says Ralf Rangnick needs time to put his stamp on Manchester United and insists Aston Villa are not under-estimating the size of their FA Cup task at Old Trafford.Interim United boss Rangnick has had a turbulent week after a first defeat of his reign to Wolves was followed by reports of dressing room disharmony, with as many as 17 players said to be unhappy.But Villa boss Gerrard is taking no notice of the noise swirling around United, as the former Liverpool midfielder makes his FA Cup managerial bow against a familiar adversary.“I think everyone still respects the fact...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard hails Philippe Coutinho as ‘invaluable’ after successful medical

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho “will be invaluable” after the Brazilian completed his medical.Villa announced on their official website that Coutinho’s medical was successful and he is currently in France obtaining a work permit.Gerrard told avfc.co.uk: “His presence will be invaluable given injuries and the AFCON tournament have reduced our attacking options.“He is a player I enjoyed playing with previously and I know the rest of the squad here at Aston Villa will benefit from his quality and experience.”Gerrard said that he hoped Coutinho will join his new team-mates on Wednesday at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

The final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend takes place tonight as Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford. The match sees Villa manager Steven Gerrard return to face old rivals United for the first time since leaving Liverpool in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnited will be looking for a response after interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start came to an end following a 1-0 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League last week. Villa claimed a surprise 1-0 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
The Independent

Edinson Cavani tells Ralf Rangnick he wants to stay at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has told Ralf Rangnick that he wants to stay at Manchester United and help improve the team’s fortunes.The 34-year-old joined the Old Trafford giants in October 2020 and was strongly tipped to leave after just one season, only to agree to stay for a further campaign.There was more speculation about his future heading into the January transfer window but Rangnick told Cavani that he had no intention of letting him leave as Barcelona reportedly eyed a move.Asked if he had told any players they can leave this month following last week’s comments about the veteran striker and Donny...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah ‘the perfect example’ for in-form West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen is using Mohamed Salah as his inspiration as he spearheads West Ham’s bid for glory on three fronts and edges closer to an England call-up.Bowen fired the Hammers into the fourth round of the FA Cup – and a meeting with non-league Kidderminster – with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Leeds.The 25-year-old has also starred in West Ham’s successful Europa League group-stage campaign as well as their climb to the brink of the Champions League spots in the Premier League.Bowen has even been touted for a move to Liverpool, but it is the influence of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal’s FA Cup exit leaves Mikel Arteta with familiar sinking feeling

For Mikel Arteta, this was a familiar feeling. “It’s really hurting,” the Arsenal manager said, after he saw his side continue to beat along to the rhythm of boom and bust that has defined his reign so far. Arteta is desperate for momentum but could only watch, exasperated, as his young team took another backwards step in their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday. His side have clicked into gear on several occasions this season, at times with spectacular and exciting results, but this was another painful blow, if not more of the same. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea and Man Utd midfielder exits latest, Newcastle splurge, Villa chase Digne

The transfer window is in full swing and you can follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals right here throughout the day. Chelsea and Manchester United both feature in this morning’s papers, with Blues midfielder Ross Barkley weighing up whether to depart Stamford Bridge on loan this January in order to find some more playing time. Barkley has featured only 12 times this season and was only a second-half substitute in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Chesterfield. “It depends what Ross wants and what possibilities there are and what makes sense,” said Tuchel. “We’ll see.”Meanwhile Manchester United have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Milot Rashica – Every game is a cup final now for Norwich

Milot Rashica believes “every game is like a final” for Norwich after they returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Charlton in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.The Kosovo international scored the only goal of the game in the 79th minute after Charlton had dominated for large parts of the game.Half-time substitute Rashica, who had played a large part in the Canaries’ improved second-half performance, was alert at the far post to tap home from a Teemu Pukki cross to give the visitors the lead, and score his first goal for the club since his move...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture today

Liverpool host Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon with the Premier League club in the midst of a severe Covid-19 outbreak. The Reds saw the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal postponed this week after further positive cases left Liverpool unable to field a team for Thursday’s fixture. FA Cup fourth round draw LIVEThe club’s training ground only reopened on Friday ahead of this weekend’s match, with assistant manager Peter Krawietz expected to take charge after Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders both recorded suspected positive tests. Liverpool could rely on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
111K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy