Bon Jovi maps out tour dates for 2022

2022 just got a little bit brighter as Bon Jovi will be making their return to the stage.

Bon Jovi announced a lengthy 2022 North American tour that’s scheduled to begin on April 1 in Omaha, NE. The trek will see the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers traverse across the country for a total of 15 shows before wrapping things up on April 30 in Nashville.

“We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” Jon Bon Jov i said in a statement.

The tour marks one of the first times fans will be able to hear songs from Bon Jovi’s latest studio album 2020 in the live setting. The album’s release was ultimately postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which gave Bon Jovi the opportunity to write new songs that would appear on the album.

Tickets for each show go on sale Friday, January 14, except for a select few dates (noted below). Check out a full list of tour dates below and grab tickets here .

Bon Jovi 2022 North American Tour Dates

Friday, April 1 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

Sunday, April 3 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Tuesday, April 5 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum*

Friday, April 8 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Saturday, April 9 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Monday, April 11 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Wednesday, April 13 - Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

Friday, April 15 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Saturday, April 16 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena

Tuesday, April 19 - Indianapolis, IN@ Gainbridge Fieldhouse*

Thursday, April 21 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Saturday, April 23 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Tuesday, April 26 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center^

Thursday, April 28 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Saturday, April 30 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^

*On-Sale date January 21st

^On-Sale date February 4th

