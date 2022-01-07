ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee Bullen takes charge at Ayr after leaving Sheffield Wednesday role

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Lee Bullen has taken over as Ayr manager after leaving his coaching role at Sheffield Wednesday.

The former Wednesday player, who played in all 11 positions for the Owls, was latterly the club’s under-23s coach and had three spells as caretaker manager.

The former Dunfermline and Falkirk player takes over from Jim Duffy, with Ayr sitting seventh in the cinch Championship ahead of the visit of leaders Arbroath on Saturday.

A statement from Wednesday read: “The native Scot now moves back to his homeland and departs with the sincere thanks and very best wishes of everyone associated with Sheffield Wednesday.”

