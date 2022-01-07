ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr shortlisted for The Best FIFA player awards

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1253ry_0dfT8Zr200

England-based stars Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr have been shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Player awards respectively.

Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Salah is currently with his national team preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations but has been nominated after a blistering start to the season at club level.

He is the Premier League’s top goalscorer so far this season, with 16 to his name, and is arguably in the best form of his life.

Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski and Paris St Germain’s Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi are the other two names on the shortlist, which was announced by FIFA on Friday afternoon.

The men’s and women’s awards are voted for by a jury made up of current national team coaches and captains, one specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team and fans registered on FIFA.com.

Lewandowski enjoyed another spectacular year at club level for Bayern, scoring a Bundesliga-record 41 goals in the 2020-21 season to eclipse the previous best total set by Gerd Muller in the 1971-72 campaign.

Messi finally ended his wait for major international silverware in 2021 as he helped Argentina to win the Copa America. It was an emotional year for Messi, who left Barcelona for PSG last summer after more than 20 years at the Spanish club.

Chelsea Women forward Kerr made the women’s player of the year shortlist.

The Australian helped the Blues retain the Women’s Super League title in 2021 and reach the Champions League final.

She also scored twice in the 3-0 win over Arsenal in the Women’s FA Cup final last month.

Barcelona and Spain team-mates Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas were the other names on the women’s shortlist.

The award winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony on January 17.

Nominees in other award categories were announced earlier in the week. Kerr’s boss at club level, Emma Hayes, was shortlisted for the best women’s coach award alongside new England Women boss Sarina Wiegman.

Chelsea men’s team head coach Thomas Tuchel was nominated for the men’s coach prize after leading them to the Champions League title last year. His Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola was also on the shortlist.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Mark Bonner hopes Cambridge’s FA Cup clash against Luton is shown live on TV

Cambridge manager Mark Bonner hopes BBC or ITV executives will pick his side’s fourth-round FA Cup clash against Luton after the League One club stunned Newcastle. Bonner, 36, revealed he has been bombarded with messages since Cambridge’s superb 1-0 triumph at St James’ Park, while Alan Shearer contacted second-half scorer Joe Ironside to congratulate him on his winning strike.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah ‘the perfect example’ for in-form West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen is using Mohamed Salah as his inspiration as he spearheads West Ham’s bid for glory on three fronts and edges closer to an England call-up.Bowen fired the Hammers into the fourth round of the FA Cup – and a meeting with non-league Kidderminster – with the second goal in a 2-0 win over Leeds.The 25-year-old has also starred in West Ham’s successful Europa League group-stage campaign as well as their climb to the brink of the Champions League spots in the Premier League.Bowen has even been touted for a move to Liverpool, but it is the influence of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Sam Kerr
Person
Jennifer Hermoso
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Emma Hayes
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Africa Cup of Nations day 3: Kelechi Iheanacho fires Nigeria to victory against Mohamed Salah’s Egypt

Groups D and E took centre stage at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, with Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho netting a vital winner as Nigeria opened their group phase with a win.The clash between the Super Eagles, runners-up in the 2019 edition of the competition, and Egypt, record seven-time winners of the AFCON, was anticipated as one of the big group-stage clashes and a meeting of two among the favourites to go far this year in Cameroon, but in truth it was largely a one-sided affair.Nigeria took a deserved lead on the half-hour mark as Iheanacho spun...
FIFA
blackchronicle.com

Man United vs. Aston Villa live score, updates, highlights for FA Cup

Steven Gerrard travels to Old Trafford for the first time as a manager, taking his Aston Villa side to face Manchester United in the FA Cup 3rd Round. In the opposite dugout to Gerrard, Ralf Rangnick is under pressure for the first time as United’s interim coach, following a home defeat to Wolves last time out in the Premier League.
SOCCER
The Independent

‘We need him desperately’: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp stresses importance of Takumi Minamino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits they “desperately” need forward Takumi Minamino to stay fit to cover for the absences of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.With two of his first-choice front line away for a month at the Africa Cup of Nations and Divock Origi still injured, the Reds boss is relying on Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and a fit-again Minamino.The Japan international has scored nine times in 45 appearances but two thirds of those goals have come in just five Carabao Cup ties, with the competition offering the 26-year-old his best opportunities since arriving from RB Salzburg two years ago.Minamino...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#The Best Fifa Men#Egyptian#The Premier League#Bayern Munich#Argentinian#Psg#Spanish#Australian#Super League#Arsenal#Engla
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle hoping to woo Kiwi international Chris Wood

What the papers sayNewcastle have reportedly locked their sights on New Zealand international Chris Wood. The Telegraph reports the club is hoping the Burnley striker will sign this week and help solve their firepower problem.Jean-Philippe Mateta is close to leaving Crystal Palace after 18 months, the Evening Standard reports. The paper says the striker could be moving to St Etienne after an underwhelming stint with the Premier League club.Elsewhere, the Liverpool Echo reports comments made by former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given on Premier Sports that he advised Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher to leave the club on loan during the transfer window. Given...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard hails Philippe Coutinho as ‘invaluable’ after successful medical

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho “will be invaluable” after the Brazilian completed his medical.Villa announced on their official website that Coutinho’s medical was successful and he is currently in France obtaining a work permit.Gerrard told avfc.co.uk: “His presence will be invaluable given injuries and the AFCON tournament have reduced our attacking options.“He is a player I enjoyed playing with previously and I know the rest of the squad here at Aston Villa will benefit from his quality and experience.”Gerrard said that he hoped Coutinho will join his new team-mates on Wednesday at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

January transfer window news: Ronaldo to leave Man United, Traore to Tottenham, latest on Digne, more

The January transfer window is only heating up, with teams identifying holes in the squad and needs based on their table positions. Major clubs across Europe, including Barcelona, Manchester United, Arsenal, PSG, Real Madrid, Juventus, and more all could be looking for reinforcements this winter. Other clubs with new spending power such as Newcastle are expected to be heavily involved, while Celtic, Napoli, Roma, Tottenham, and Marseille are also thought to be looking to improve the available squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

The final fixture of the FA Cup third round weekend takes place tonight as Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford. The match sees Villa manager Steven Gerrard return to face old rivals United for the first time since leaving Liverpool in 2015. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man United face Aston Villa in FA Cup third roundUnited will be looking for a response after interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten start came to an end following a 1-0 defeat to Wolves in the Premier League last week. Villa claimed a surprise 1-0 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Steven Gerrard not underestimating size of Aston Villa’s task in facing Manchester United

Steven Gerrard says Ralf Rangnick needs time to put his stamp on Manchester United and insists Aston Villa are not under-estimating the size of their FA Cup task at Old Trafford.Interim United boss Rangnick has had a turbulent week after a first defeat of his reign to Wolves was followed by reports of dressing room disharmony, with as many as 17 players said to be unhappy.But Villa boss Gerrard is taking no notice of the noise swirling around United, as the former Liverpool midfielder makes his FA Cup managerial bow against a familiar adversary.“I think everyone still respects the fact...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Edinson Cavani tells Ralf Rangnick he wants to stay at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has told Ralf Rangnick that he wants to stay at Manchester United and help improve the team’s fortunes.The 34-year-old joined the Old Trafford giants in October 2020 and was strongly tipped to leave after just one season, only to agree to stay for a further campaign.There was more speculation about his future heading into the January transfer window but Rangnick told Cavani that he had no intention of letting him leave as Barcelona reportedly eyed a move.Asked if he had told any players they can leave this month following last week’s comments about the veteran striker and Donny...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal’s FA Cup exit leaves Mikel Arteta with familiar sinking feeling

For Mikel Arteta, this was a familiar feeling. “It’s really hurting,” the Arsenal manager said, after he saw his side continue to beat along to the rhythm of boom and bust that has defined his reign so far. Arteta is desperate for momentum but could only watch, exasperated, as his young team took another backwards step in their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday. His side have clicked into gear on several occasions this season, at times with spectacular and exciting results, but this was another painful blow, if not more of the same. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vgr.com

FIFA 22 Headliners Team 2 Players: Mo Salah, Joao Cancelo Among Upgraded FUT Cards

A second team for EA’s FIFA 22 Headliners promotion has arrived in Ultimate Team. It brings 13 new dynamic player cards with Mohamed Salah leading the way. There’s also an impressive Joao Cancelo item in this FIFA 22 Headliners Team 2. Other player cards arrive for Vinicius Jr, Joshua Kimmich, and Nicola Barella. Here are more details about the new release which is taking over Ultimate Team mode.
FIFA
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea and Man Utd midfielder exits latest, Newcastle splurge, Villa chase Digne

The transfer window is in full swing and you can follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals right here throughout the day. Chelsea and Manchester United both feature in this morning’s papers, with Blues midfielder Ross Barkley weighing up whether to depart Stamford Bridge on loan this January in order to find some more playing time. Barkley has featured only 12 times this season and was only a second-half substitute in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Chesterfield. “It depends what Ross wants and what possibilities there are and what makes sense,” said Tuchel. “We’ll see.”Meanwhile Manchester United have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
111K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy