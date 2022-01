HIDDENITE, N.C. — There is only one place in the world where the rare emerald-green hiddenite gem can be found, and it's about an hour north of Charlotte, North Carolina. Hiddenite, North Carolina, with a population of a few hundred, is located in Alexander County. It's home to the fourth rarest gemstone in the world: Hiddenite. The hiddenite variety of spodumene was first discovered around 1879 near the White Plains settlement.

5 HOURS AGO