Medical marijuana has been legal in Illinois since 2013, but it was only in 2020 that recreational use became legal, thanks to the Cannabis Regulation and Tax act, which made Illinois the first state to legalize marijuana through its legislature. Since recreational use became legal at the start of 2020, Illinoisans have spent more than $2 billion on cannabis. Plus, municipalities are allowed to levy extra sales taxes on top of the taxes already set by the state. One aspect of the legalization effort in the state has programs aimed at reinvesting in communities disproportionately affected by the drug’s previous prohibition and the war on drugs, and Illinois has created a program to reinvest in communities affected by violence and excessive incarceration.

