Bon Jovi is hitting the road in April for the upcoming Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, including a stop right here in Greenville. Bon Jovi kicks off its 2022 tour with a show in Omaha on April 1, playing cities across the country throughout the month before ending with a stop in Nashville on April 30. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will head to the Carolinas for a few shows, including a stop at Greenville's Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 11.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO