Nick Saban is no stranger to cold weather. Evidently, he has the wardrobe to prove it. Saban, a man rarely seen in public wearing anything other than his game day attire or a suit, unintentionally went viral on Friday, when Alabama first touched down in frigid Indianapolis for the national championship game. Saban walked down the tarmac and fielded questions from the media while wearing a tan leather jacket, the likes of which few Alabama fans saw coming. Fans got quite the kick out of his jacket, and so too did Saban’s players.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO