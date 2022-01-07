ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Tries Dating Apps In The And Just Like That Episode 7 Promo

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world of SATC has always been about Carrie Bradshaw and her besties figuring out their love lives with each other by their sides. Even after the devastating loss of Mr. Big, fans knew Carrie wouldn’t stay out of the romance arena forever. And now, the And Just Like That Episode...

Carrie Bradshaw Finally Wears Flats on ‘And Just Like That’

And just like that, Carrie Bradshaw is wearing flats. Well, at least while recovering from hip surgery. “Tragically Hip,” the fifth episode of “Sex and the City” reboot series “And Just Like That…,” finds Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) undergoing hip surgery. Initially beginning the episode in a pair of silky green mules, the columnist quickly learns of her need for surgery and—through Charlotte (Kristin Davis)—the resulting “problem”: while recovering, she can’t wear heels. “Do you even own a flat shoe?” asks Anthony Marantino (Mario Cantone) over a pre-surgery lunch. “Yes, I bought a pair of Toms in 2007,” jokes Carrie, a frequent...
And Just like That: Sam Asghari almost played Carrie Bradshaw's new love interest

In today's roundup of things we absolutely did not see coming, it turns out Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari almost starred alongside Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That – the much-awaited Sex and the City reboot – as Carrie Bradshaw's latest love interest. Yep, it's the real life/TV crossover we never knew we needed, and honestly we're pretty darn sad we'll never get to see it.
The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Blake Monar Get Cozy After Dale Moss Breakup

Watch: Clare Crawley Gets Emotional Discussing PAINFUL Dale Moss Split. Did The Bachelorette alum Blake Monar get the final rose from Clare Crawley after all?. On Sunday, Jan. 9, the California hairstylist posted on her Instagram page a video montage from a trip to Indiana, showing her looking cozy with the grooming specialist, who she had rejected in the second week of the 16th season of the dating show in 2020. The clip show was posted more than three months after Clare and ex-fiancé Dale Moss, who she chosen as the winner, broke up.
What to Watch on Thursday: And Just Like That sees Carrie get a new hip and a new start

"I'm not an old lady," Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) insists in the fifth episode of And Just Like That. Well, no one told her hips. As the Sex and the City revival continues, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) helps Carrie through her recovery from hip-replacement surgery — which at least includes the perk of a hot physical therapist — while also advising Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) to quit drinking via book delivery. Meanwhile, Miranda's friendship with Che (Sara Ramirez) continues to deepen, and Charlotte also struggles with her daughter Rose's exploration of her gender identity. "I can just say that parenting is a journey and a process," Davis told EW of that story line, "and kids come into the world with their own thing going on and you cannot control that. And, as we know, Charlotte, one of her central issues is about control, so I think it's really perfect that she has children that she can't control." —Tyler Aquilina.
There Was A Subtle SATC Easter Egg In And Just Like That's Diwali Episode

And just like that, the latest episode of HBO Max’s And Just Like That hid a total blast from the past in plain sight. During Episode 6, “Diwali,” Carrie attends her new realtor buddy Seema’s family celebration where she meets Seema’s parents. Pretty normal. But take a closer look. Seema’s father is played by none other than Ajay Mehta, who guest-starred on an episode of SATC as well. Ajay Mehta’s appearance in And Just Like That was a total SATC easter egg that had fans remembering one special Samantha Jones moment.
Kristen Stewart Talks Princess Diana, 'Twilight's New Popularity and Upcoming Wedding (Exclusive)

Kristen Stewart is opening up about her iconic film roles. ET's Matt Cohen spoke with the 31-year-old actress as she's being honored by the Palm Springs International Film Awards with the Spotlight Award for her performance as the late Princess Diana in Spencer, and she also talked about the Twilight franchise getting a new fan base thanks to the films streaming on Netflix.
There Are 2 Major Reunions In The This Is Us Season 6, Episode 2 Promo

The return of This Is Us put everyone on track for the series finale, but there’s still a lot of ground to cover in the show’s final 18 episodes: Randall needs to get famous enough for a New Yorker profile, Kate has to get divorced and remarried, and Kevin needs to build an entire house. Plus, there’s at least one love story that needs to get moving if fans are going to see Nicky Pearson married by series’ end. Thankfully, the This Is Us Season 6, Episode 2 promo hints that part of the story may come together soon.
This Is Us season 6 episode 2 promo: Nicky & Sally, Malik & Deja

Next week’s This Is Us season 6 episode 2 looks to be, in some many ways, a tale of two different romances. One is already going, and the other requires a little more patience. So where should we start things off here? Let’s get into things for Malik and...
'And Just Like That' Recap: Carrie Bradshaw Contemplates a Facelift

Spoilers ahead! If you have not finished this week's episode of And Just Like That, bookmark this for later or proceed with caution. Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) is once again tackling the aging process, this time face first. On Thursday's episode of And Just Like That, titled "Diwali," the writer and podcaster is making big moves.
NCIS season 19 episode 10 promo: The hunt for a fugitive

We’re now only six days away from NCIS season 19 episode 10 airing on CBS! With that in mind, the network was kind enough to share the new promo for what lies ahead. If you look below, you can get a reasonably good sense of what is coming up next, mostly in the form of the team doing what they can to track down a fugitive. This is someone who they believe has the potential to kickstart a massive international conflict and endanger a good many lives. They have to find a way to get this guy to show himself, and that’s where Parker and the rest of the team work to be strategic.
And Just Like That: Is It Any Wonder Carrie Considered A Facelift?

In the latest episode of And Just Like That, Carrie deliberated making one of her biggest investments yet: a facelift. When Anthony dragged Carrie along to a consultation - he was supposed to be getting his-and-his facelifts with Stanford, before Stanford left him for Tokyo - Carrie was horrified to be told by a surgeon that, if she opted for cosmetic work, she should probably go for a half face lift, and not something considered less extreme, like Botox or filler. Even Anthony, not known for his tact, chimed in that Carrie could do with the work.
Dating App Turn-Offs

Is 2022 your year for love? Maybe you are trying a dating app for the very first time! I say, GOOD FOR YOU! It’s pretty intimidating in the beginning but you will get used to it. At the same time, if you are a newbie, PLEASE don’t make your...
Welp, We Finally Know Whose Bachelor Rose Clayton Wants To Take Back

It seems like Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor is going to be filled with, well, unique moments. The premiere episode kicked it off with a bang when three women left before the first rose ceremony. In the second episode, the drama continued. Early on episode, contestant Cassidy Timbrooks received the first group date rose, but by the end of the episode, she was in danger of getting sent home. Here’s your breakdown of what exactly went wrong, and what may happen next.
Everything To Know About Elizabeth From The Bachelor

There’s always tons of gossip surrounding each new season of The Bachelor, and Clayton Echard’s season is no different. But what is there to know about Bachelor Nation newcomer Elizabeth Corrigan? Based on her Night 1 showing, she seems to be pretty low-drama, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll stay that way...
This Euphoria Promo Reveals Nate's Fate After The Season 2 Premiere

After an unexpectedly long hiatus, Euphoria is finally back, and the trippy teen drama didn’t pull any punches in its twist-filled Season 2 premiere. Most of the Jan. 9 episode took place at a chaotic house party, mirroring the show’s series premiere back in 2019. And just like that first episode, this one also ended with a jaw-dropping moment. Spoiler alert: Don’t read on if you haven’t watched Euphoria Season 2, Episode 1, “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door.” The brutal confrontation capping off the Euphoria Season 2 premiere had some viewers wondering if Nate was left for dead, but they quickly got answers in the Season 2, Episode 2 promo.
Here's What Euphoria Fans Need To Know About Rue's New Favorite Person

Except for a pair of standalone specials, Euphoria has been off the air for nearly two and a half years since Season 1, due to the 2020 Hollywood shutdown. But it feels like barely any time has passed when Season 2 comes screeching up to the curb with a return episode that’s a party away from ending it all. One of the hour’s most significant dramatic moment involved a brand new arrival: Elliot, who saved Rue’s life. So, who plays Elliot on Euphoria Season 2? Like Zendaya, Dominic Fike is a multi-hyphenate artist.
Even Martha Stewart Is Obsessed With Pete Davidson

Martha Stewart is the latest celebrity singing Pete Davidson’s praises. The lifestyle expert and host of Martha Knows Best penned a newsworthy Instagram caption (as she is known to do), detailing her recent sighting of Davidson and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski dining at the celeb-favorite restaurant Nobu Malibu.
Say “Happy Birthday, Dad” With These Funny Instagram Captions

The has finally arrived and it’s time to celebrate the most important man in your life: your dad. His birthday only comes around once per year, so it’s extra important to tell him how much you love and appreciate him while also teasing him a little about getting older. Say happy birthday, dad with these Instagram captions that do all of the above and are perfect way to show him you care.
