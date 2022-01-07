Vivint Arena filled with 3.5 million pounds of dirt for Monster Jam

The most family-friendly, action-packed motorsport in the world races into Ford Center on April 23-24, 2022. EVANSVILLE, IN (January 11, 2022) – This. Is. Monster Jam™! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Evansville for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Ford Center on Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24, 2022. Monster Jam®, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Tickets are available on www.ticketmaster.com with Monster Jam Preferred Customers able to purchase advance tickets starting today, January 11, before tickets go on-sale to the general public on January 18. Fans can still sign up for free to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

