Oakland County, MI

Oxford High School shooting suspect and parents to appear in court

By UPI Staff
UPI News
 4 days ago
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley and his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are scheduled to appear in court on Friday on charges related to the Nov. 30 shooting that killed four students and injured seven other people in Michigan.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged with 24 felonies including terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted murder, and 11 counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

His parents are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, each punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Ethan Crumbley is charged as an adult and detained at Oakland County Jail without the possibility of a bond. He's scheduled to appear before District Judge Nancy T. Carniak at 9 a.m. local time for a probable cause hearing.

The hearing was postponed last month to allow prosecutors more time to examine evidence and interview witnesses. The judge denied a request to move Ethan Crumbley to Children's Village, which houses juveniles.

His parents, who are also held at Oakland County Jail on a $500,000 bond each, will appear before District Judge Julie A. Nicholson to motion for a possible reduction of the bond.

Prosecutors are set to argue against the motion, bringing forward reasons why the bond shouldn't be reduced.

On Dec. 23, the couple's lawyers asked for the bond to be reduced to $100,000, saying they weren't a flight risk.

Ethan Crumbley is accused of opening fire at Oxford High School on Nov. 30 with a handgun purchased for him by his parents.

The students who were killed were Hana St. Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Tate Myre, 16, and Justin Shilling, 17.

