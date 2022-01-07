Try not to drool over the Alpha Saga Estate

Just 1 of 3 buildings full of Ferraris, Corvettes, Camaros, Ford GTs, Chargers, Porsches, a Lambo possibly connected to Nicolas Cage, and plenty more. Barn finds that usually involve some rare or highly desired car that was stashed away years ago only to resurface decades later seem to be more commonplace as time goes on. What about entire collections? We've posted stories about a few collections involving a few cars being uncovered. This one may take the cake as a colossal "barn find" collection was recently uncovered, and by colossal we mean approximately 300 cars. No, your eyes do not deceive you - 300 cars! A YouTube video by AMMO NYC gives a tour of this collection car by car in just one of three buildings filled to the brim with cars.
Comments / 0