Try not to drool over the Alpha Saga Estate

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornian start-up Alpha has added yet more ultra-cool designs to its line-up Skip 9 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Over the last few months Californian start-up Alpha has treated our eyes to several head-turning EVs that look...

GTNationEd

This Alpha Saga Estate Will Come With 300HP, AWD, And Retro Styling

The Saga Estate, the latest rendering from the Alpha Motor Corporation, is yet another illustration of what the electric car company is hoping to build. This time, the company has focussed on practical driving, choosing a wagon body style that has been incredibly popular with gear heads over the last few years. They’ve called it an “adventure seeking crossover”, and told us that the design features lightweight aluminium body panels as well as LED headlights.
Carscoops

Alpha Saga Estate Debuts With Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive And 300+ Mile Range

The Alpha Motor Corporation continues to churn out renderings of new electric vehicles and the latest is the Saga Estate. Billed as an “adventure seeking crossover,” the model is based on the Saga sedan but adopts an estate body style that promises to increase practicality. The company didn’t...
Back to the Future: the Alpha WOLF is giving us Marty McFly vibes

The Tesla Cybertruck, the Rivian R1T, the Ford F-150 Lightning… it won’t have escaped your attention that electric pick-up trucks are hotter than a microwaved cheese sandwich right now. And now you can add another to that roster – the Alpha WOLF – which is clearly the coolest one yet.
RideApart

Xubaka Electric Motorcycle: 70s Design meets '22 Technology

While it seems that riders are warming up to electric powertrains more and more nowadays, said riders are still attracted by sleek lines and classic design. That's what French electric startup Sodium Cycles is counting on with the Xubaka, its first electric motorcycle. Channeling vintage BMX energy and with a name only a Wookiee could pronounce correctly on the first try, this new EV combines form and function in one rad package.
The Cadillac InnerSpace ticks all the bonkers concept car boxes

Electric? Of course. Autonomous? Naturally. Never gonna happen? You bet!. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. What is Cadillac for?. In the 1950s is was all about pink, chrome, and fins like space rockets. In the late...
Crystar Switch Port Nanana Trailer Introduces the Drooling Ghost

Publisher NIS America has shared a new Crystar Switch port Nanana trailer, which introduces the drooling female revenant. Here’s the new Crystar Switch port Nanana trailer:. In case you missed it, you can find the Sen character trailer here and the story trailer for the game here. Here’s a...
Now watch the Hennessey Venom F5 hit 250mph+ on a runway

It’s time to test the F5’s, um, ‘F5’ top speed mode. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. You’ve seen it nearly rattle itself free from a dyno, and then shoot flames from its quad exhausts. Now it’s time to watch Hennessey’s Venom F5 have a brief dalliance with the concept of ‘250mph’.
All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
The Thundertruck Is an 800-HP, Apocalypse-Ready EV Concept

The year is 2022, and things that once seemed far off in the future are either mainstream (think smart appliances and self-balancing electric skateboards) or closer to becoming a reality. Self-driving technology, 3D printing, AI virtual assistants, and cryptocurrency are among the more futuristic innovations today—or coming soon. And with legacy brands such as GM, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen joining the all-electric revolution, the electric car wars are also beginning to ramp up.
Car of the Week: This 1,080 HP One-Off Mustang Restomod Is Heading to Auction for a Good Cause

Ever since the movie Gone in 60 Seconds presented Eleanor as its star car, restomod Mustang fastbacks have dominated the imaginations of both custom builders and Mustang lovers who appreciate the combination of classic style and modern American muscle. And let’s face it, there are few cars more evocative of speed, swagger and sheer seductive appeal than a long, low fastback ‘Stang with a fire-breathing Ford crate engine and modern underpinnings. Now, Kendall Motor Oil has written the check to build a one-of-a-kind Mustang restomod called, appropriately, The Kendall Custom, inspired by Carroll Shelby’s 1967 Shelby GT500 and featuring the components...
Genesis GV70: Best Luxury Car To Buy 2022

Genesis has another winner. The newest vehicle from Hyundai's luxury brand, the GV70 compact crossover, claims the top spot in our Best Luxury Car To Buy award, much like the larger Genesis GV80 did for 2021. Like the GV80, the GV70 pulls off the oxymoronic feat of a luxury value....
Meet Air Yacht, a Bonkers Flying Superyacht Concept Powered by Two Helium Blimps

Is it a boat? Is it a plane? Well, folks, Lazzarini’s futuristic new concept is a bit of both. The disruptive design studio, which routinely delivers extreme marine creations, has just unveiled a flying superyacht called Air Yacht that looks as though it’s come straight from a sci-fi flick. The vessel’s tech is at the bleeding edge, too, with helium being the main source of fuel. Made from carbon fiber, the Air Yacht has one main 262-foot hull sandwiched between a pair of 492-foot airships. These two “floating balloons,” as Lazzarini describes them, will be divided into hives to store helium gas....
Cars
Best camera drones in 2022: Get an eye in the sky

Just a decade ago, you may have only heard the word “drone” while watching Star Wars or another sci-fi movie. But nowadays, drones are used all of the time and in daily life. There are plenty of uses for camera drones to justify purchasing one — whether you’re a hobbyist that likes to fly them outside, a professional photographer that’s looking for the perfect shot for a wedding, or you simply want to deliver something to your next-door neighbor without leaving your room. There are really no limits to how a drone can be used. But which one, exactly, should you purchase?
Lego’s New Take on the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Is Powered by a Pair of Pull-Back Motors

The centerpiece of any Mustang is the engine. As it turns out, this is just as true when the pony car takes model form. Lego has just unveiled a detailed new model of the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 featuring a working mill under the hood. The two pull-back motors propel the miniature pony forward like a real-life muscle car. On top of that, the model can be used with Lego’s AR app, which allows you to put it to the test on a virtual racetrack. Racing prowess aside, the mini Mustang isn’t bad to look at, either. Comprising some 544 pieces, it...
Fat Joe launches new burger range in the US

Fat Joe has launched a new burger range with US fast food chain White Castle. The rapper took to Twitter to usher in his latest range including burgers such as the Spicy Joe Slider, the Sloppy Joe Slider, Smoky Joe Slider and Sloppy Fries. In a clip, which you can...
Holy Grail 'Barn Find': Tour Of An Epic 300-Car Collection

Just 1 of 3 buildings full of Ferraris, Corvettes, Camaros, Ford GTs, Chargers, Porsches, a Lambo possibly connected to Nicolas Cage, and plenty more. Barn finds that usually involve some rare or highly desired car that was stashed away years ago only to resurface decades later seem to be more commonplace as time goes on. What about entire collections? We've posted stories about a few collections involving a few cars being uncovered. This one may take the cake as a colossal "barn find" collection was recently uncovered, and by colossal we mean approximately 300 cars. No, your eyes do not deceive you - 300 cars! A YouTube video by AMMO NYC gives a tour of this collection car by car in just one of three buildings filled to the brim with cars.
Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
A Contactless Drilling Robot Can Bore Through the Hardest Rocks on Earth

Boring can be frustrating, and boring (pun intended) when you encounter rocks that can destroy your drilling equipment. A robot called Swifty, created by a San Francisco-based start-up Petra, can drill through the hardest rocks on the planet, which would normally destroy drilling equipment, using super-heated gas. Petra’s semi-autonomous tunneling robot offers fast and cheap solutions for infrastructure projects.
