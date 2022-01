Editor's note -- Great work and an impassioned entry into the Tanguy Ndiscourse. Thanks, Ray_of_Sonshine!. As the dust settles on Tottenham Hotspur’s rather nervy 3-1 win over Morecambe FC in the FA Cup, what should be a discussion on the performances of the players involved has been overtaken by a new but all too familiar narrative regarding the performance of one player and where his Tottenham career goes from here. The situation surrounding Tanguy Ndombele and his time at the club has reached a possibly untenable point after yesterday’s match that saw him being booed off the pitch by his own fans when being substituted during the game as his teammates urged him to speed up his slow walk off the pitch with the team 1-0 down to Morecambe. It felt like a moment that was the culmination of unspoken tension between the player and the fanbase that has been brewing for the majority of his time at the club with several factors playing a role in getting us to where we are now.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO