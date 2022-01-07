Are You Concerned About Falling on Ice and Snow?
Learn why slips, trips, and falls are such serious wintertime safety hazards and where you can find the best treatment for injuries caused by falling on ice and snow. Every season has something to be excited about. Spring brings new life, flowers, and comfortable temperatures; summer promises sunshine, vacations, and relaxation; fall is crisp and colorful; and winter has holidays, winter sports, and--of course--snow. However, every season also carries its own risks and hazards. That might mean rainstorms in the spring or sunburn and heat exhaustion in the summer. But the season that has the highest quantity of unique safety risks is winter--thanks, primarily, to that beautiful snow and accompanying ice. While many people's thoughts automatically turn to road accidents and skiing injuries when they consider winter safety hazards, falling on ice and snow is one of the most common and dangerous causes of winter seasonal injuries. A simple trip or slip on the ice can cause serious, traumatic injuries. That's why it's important to understand the risks, types, and treatments of injuries caused by falling on ice and snow. Falling on Ice and Snow: The Risks According to the CDC, approximately 1 million Americans are injured annually as the result of falling on ice and snow. Tragically, these injuries are fatal for about 17,000 people every year. Slips, trips, and falls on ice and snow pose a serious risk; they can cause a number of different injury types, ranging from minor scrapes to the more dangerous falling on ice back injury and head trauma caused by falling on ice and hitting your head. Some of the most common of these injuries include:
- Muscle sprains and ligament strains
- Compression fractures, including spinal compression fractures
- Herniated discs in the spine (most commonly in the lower back)
- Concussions caused by falling on ice and hitting your head
