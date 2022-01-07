ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Sainsbury’s to increase shop workers’ pay to at least £10 an hour

By Sarah Butler
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1Pdn_0dfT6m1V00
Sainsbury’s staff will also get a 15% discount in stores for five days around each payday.

Sainsbury’s is increasing hourly pay by more than 12% for grocery delivery drivers and more than 5% for its lowest paid shop workers as staff shortages continue to affect British businesses.

Basic pay for shop workers, at Sainsbury’s supermarkets and the Argos catalogue chain, will rise to a minimum of £10 an hour from the current £9.50 from 6 March. The company said the change would cost £100m.

Grocery delivery drivers’ pay will rise to £11.50 an hour, including a 75p premium on top of a 75p booster already being paid. Argos drivers will receive an extra 25p an hour on top of basic pay in addition to a 75p existing supplement, taking their total to £11 an hour.

Sainsbury’s staff will also get a 15% discount in stores for five days around each payday. Argos, Sainsbury’s and Habitat staff will continue to get a 10% discount at other times.

The new rates of pay exceed the legal minimum wage for people aged 25 and older, which rises from £8.91 to £9.50 an hour from April.

Dave Gill, the national officer at the Usdaw union, welcomed the increase after lengthy negotiations.

“It’s been a tough time for food retail staff who have worked throughout the pandemic in difficult circumstances … they deserve decent pay and this offer is a welcome boost,” he said.

Sainsbury’s is being forced to act as retailers and other businesses battle for staff amid widespread shortages that are driving up wages and the price of goods.

Some companies, including Tesco and Asda, have been offering qualified lorry drivers signing-on bonuses of £1,000 or more. But shortages extend to warehouse staff and van drivers, while shops are also under pressure as the spread of the Omicron Covid variant has forced millions to take time off.

Greggs bakery chain said on Thursday that it had brought forward pay rises for workers by five months so they were received before Christmas amid “continued disruption to staffing and supply chains”.

The company also said it had put up the price of its baked goods by 5-10p each because of increased costs including wages.

Next said it was also having to put up the price of its clothing by as much as 6% this autumn as the fashion and homewares retailer expected average wages to rise by more than 5% this year.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Lidl announced in November that it would increase minimum pay from £9.50 to £10.10 an hour outside of London, a more than 6% increase, from March and £10.85 to £11.30 within the M25. Workers at the discounter can earn up to £12.25 an hour in London depending on length of service.

However, last month that was topped by Aldi, which said it will increase minimum hourly rates for shop workers to £10.57 an hour from £9.55 nationally from February, a near 11% rise, and £11.32 in Greater London from £11.07. Aldi is one of the few retailers to continue to pay staff for break times, making its overall pay deal even more generous.

Simon Roberts, the chief executive of Sainsbury’s, said: “We are making this significant investment to show our colleagues how much we value the brilliant job they do for our customers every day. It also reflects the significant progress we are making against our plan and to save money we can invest in lower prices, offer fantastic colleague service and make shopping convenient for customers.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Loungewear sales rise as shoppers shelve party outfits amid Omicron spread

British shoppers have traded their party heels for fuzzy slippers as the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 led to people staying indoors more over the festive period.The government reintroduced work from home guidance in early December and the quick spread of the variant meant more people had to self-isolate at home, which resulted in many festive parties being cancelled.This meant loungewear sales saw a resurgence after dipping post-lockdown last year. In 2020, as the UK underwent multiple coronavirus lockdowns, loungewear sales rose 1,303 per cent, reported City AM.Helen Dickinson, boss of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), said:...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Habitat#Usdaw#Tesco#Asda#Omicron Covid
The Independent

UK Christmas supermarket sales exceed expectations to reach £7.1bn in two weeks

UK supermarket sales exceeded all expectations in the fortnight leading up to Christmas as excited shoppers spent £7.1 billion on food for festivities, figures show.The till total exceeds previous forecasts from NielsenIQ analysts, who predicted sales would reach £6.8 billion, up from £6.7 billion in 2020.Moreover, Britons spent £14 billion on Christmas food and drink over the 12 weeks prior to December 25 – up 9.4% on 2020 and 14.5% on 2019 – as consumers prepared for a day with family and friends after the previous year’s Covid-restricted celebrations.The impressive growth held up against strong results from 2020, when sales...
RETAIL
The Independent

Shoppers report fresh supply issues with empty supermarket shelves around UK

Shoppers are reporting supply problems that have led to empty supermarket shelves around the UK for the second time in six months.Fresh fruit and veg and cold goods are particularly in short supply, customers say.Many people are blaming Brexit but others say it is down to soaring numbers of workers self-isolating because of Covid.Long queues of lorries formed in Calais on Thursday as new import controls on goods from the EU began to bite after they came into effect on 1 January.Some people who work in supermarkets or have family members who do said lorries had failed to arrive,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BBC

Sainsbury's apologises for 6p-off special offer gaffe

Shoppers were both surprised and bemused by a Sainsbury's special offer that promised a whole 6p off their shopping. The vouchers - offering a 6p saving if they spent £30 - were sent out to customers by the supermarket giant. One shopper from Stevenage said she "couldn't believe it...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
The Independent

Markets lift as sales figures boost London’s clothes sellers

European markets recovered lost ground from a tough start to the week as investors looked to be piling into Monday’s dip.In London the rise was led by major fashion retailers Next and JD Sports as well as mining companies and gambling firms.It helped the FTSE 100 index of London’s main firms rise by 46.12 points, or 0.6%.It came as figures on retail sales showed a 2.1% rise in December compared to the same month a year ago, also up 4.6% compared to 2019.“However, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) have warned that consumer spending could take a hit thanks...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Retail spending bounces in December despite Omicron spread

UK retailers posted strong sales last month as shoppers splashed out on bumper Christmas celebrations despite the surge in Covid-19 cases, according to new figures.The latest BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor revealed that total sales rose 2.1% in the month to January 1 compared with the same period last year.It added that like-for-like sales were 0.6% higher than the same month last year.The data highlighted that growth was particularly driven by non-food spending, as shoppers spent more on Christmas gifts.Over the three months to December, non-food retail grew 4.8%, while food sales reported a 0.4% rise.Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the...
RETAIL
The Independent

Sunak’s tax hikes and soaring inflation to deliver £1,660 pay cut for UK workers

Tax hikes and soaring bills will deliver the biggest shock to household incomes for almost half a century, and risk knocking the UK’s fragile economic recovery off course, experts have warned.A person earning £30,000 will see their take-home pay plunge by £1,660 thanks to soaring living costs, stagnant wages and tax increases, according to new calculations by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS). The effective pay cut includes paying £250 more in national insurance contributions and £150 more in income tax. Poorer households, which spend more of their incomes on essentials like energy, will be hit even harder, with...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

TUC calls for workers to be on company boards

The Government is being urged to take measures to restore fairness to workers, including having employees on boards and reforming company law.A report by the TUC and two think tanks said the balance between the interests of a firm’s workforce and its shareholders has “tilted” too far towards shareowners and away from the people who create the wealth.For nearly 20 years from 1981, UK pension funds accounted for more than a quarter of the total market value of UK listed shares, but this steadily declined to just under 13% before the financial crisis in 2008, said the report.It now stands at...
LABOR ISSUES
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Afghanistan: aid is not enough

It is the United Nations’ biggest ever appeal for a single country. But the $5bn (£3.7bn) sought to stave off catastrophe in Afghanistan is dwarfed both by the trillions that were poured into the war, and by the level of current need. The Disasters Emergency Committee says that 95% of Afghans do not have enough to eat, and one million children are at risk of dying from malnutrition this winter. Women and other vulnerable people are especially hard-hit.
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

110K+
Followers
44K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy