Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic fantasy novel Dune has been praised by critics and audiences alike for its awe-inspiring world building and craftsmanship. In a time where franchise films wear the mark of the studio more-so than the director, Dune is the exact opposite. With a sequel officially in the works, it has become one of the few success stories of pandemic times that is not a sequel or a reboot. I suspect the industry will be eager to show some love for Villeneuve’s passion project and its brilliant crafts when the Academy Awards come along.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO