Here is who to complain to if your road isn't plowed yet

It can be confusing, especially in the suburbs of Pittsburgh when it comes to plowing and treating roads.

Is it the city, or county’s responsibility? Well, Allegheny County has a way for anyone to find out, and who to contact if a road has yet to be treated.

Allegheny County officials set up a website anyone can visit to find out this information at alleghenycounty.us/whoplowsmyroad. It separates the streets by state, county, municipality, or if its privately-owned.

Snow Roads Coverage Map Photo credit Allegheny County

Each section is color-coded and throughout stretches throughout Allegheny County.

There is also an option to call during business hours for snow or ice removal. 412-350-4636 is the number to call between 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. If it’s after 6 p.m., community members can submit any concern at callcenter.alleghenycounty.us.

As of 9:30 a.m., 24 Allegheny County crews were out salting and treating the roads. They are encouraging drivers to slow down and leave extra space in front of them.

