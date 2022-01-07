ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Here is who to complain to if your road isn't plowed yet

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UgvJF_0dfT5ggw00

It can be confusing, especially in the suburbs of Pittsburgh when it comes to plowing and treating roads.

Is it the city, or county’s responsibility? Well, Allegheny County has a way for anyone to find out, and who to contact if a road has yet to be treated.

Allegheny County officials set up a website anyone can visit to find out this information at alleghenycounty.us/whoplowsmyroad. It separates the streets by state, county, municipality, or if its privately-owned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xmCoW_0dfT5ggw00
Snow Roads Coverage Map Photo credit Allegheny County

Each section is color-coded and throughout stretches throughout Allegheny County.

There is also an option to call during business hours for snow or ice removal. 412-350-4636 is the number to call between 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. If it’s after 6 p.m., community members can submit any concern at callcenter.alleghenycounty.us.

As of 9:30 a.m., 24 Allegheny County crews were out salting and treating the roads. They are encouraging drivers to slow down and leave extra space in front of them.

Be sure to follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Allegheny County, PA
Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Traffic
Allegheny County, PA
Traffic
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdka Newsradio#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy