ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MI

Brighton Chamber of Commerce hosting job fair for restaurant workers

By Kayla Daugherty, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iHQDv_0dfT5evU00

As staffing shortages continue to strain the restaurant industry, the Brighton Chamber of Commerce is bringing prospective workers together under one roof.

The chamber will host a job fair for restaurant workers from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, where attendees can fill out one application to be distributed to at least 15 Brighton-area restaurants.

"It's simply our way of helping out restaurants," said Pam McConeghy, president and CEO of the chamber. "They don't have enough employees to be here."

There are at least 100 open jobs between the participating restaurants, she said.

The idea for the job fair was sparked during discussions between chamber members about the hit restaurants have taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, McConeghy said.

"You want them to make it," she said. "If they don't make it, part of our economy falls...You don't want that."

If the event goes well, the chamber will host similar job fairs for other industries.

For more information, contact McConeghy at (810) 227-5086.

Contact Kayla Daugherty at 517-552-2848 or kdaugherty@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KayDaugherty92.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Biden's tough talk hints at re-election effort

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden told voters last year that he plans to run for re-election. Now, he's showing Democrats what a second campaign might look like. In bookend speeches delivered at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday and in Atlanta on Tuesday, Biden portrayed himself as the central player in a mostly partisan battle for the survival of the republic.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

No evidence of drugs or foul play in death of Bob Saget, medical examiner says

There is no evidence at this time that foul play or drugs played a role in the death of actor and comedian Bob Saget, authorities said Monday. The "Full House" actor died Sunday at the age of 65 in an Orlando, Florida, area hotel room. The District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office announced an autopsy was performed on Monday morning, and while the final results may take up to three months, initial findings showed "no evidence of drug use or foul play."
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Business
City
Brighton, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Brighton, MI
Business
The Associated Press

Union, parents mull if Chicago teacher standoff was worth it

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago schools will expand COVID-19 testing and have standards to switch schools to remote learning under a hard-fought tentative deal approved by teachers’ union leaders. But parents and some union members questioned whether the bitter fight over pandemic safety protocols that canceled five days in the nation’s third-largest school district was worth it.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fairs#Food Drink
CBS News

COVID home tests: Americans to be reimbursed starting Saturday

Americans with private insurance will be able to ask for reimbursement for rapid COVID-19 tests beginning Saturday — but any tests purchased before January 15 will not qualify. The requirement from the Biden administration allows eight tests a month per person covered by the insurance policy. For instance, a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why Australia faces a tough call on Djokovic

When Australian immigration officials rejected tennis star Novak Djokovic’s medical exemption from a COVID-19 vaccination requirement and canceled his Australian visa, they set off a storm of ramifications — bureaucratic, political and legal. The world’s top male tennis player spent four days in a dowdy Melbourne immigration detention...
TENNIS
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

231
Followers
92
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

livingstondaily.com is the home page of Howell, Brighton and Livingston County, Michigan with in depth and updated Howell, Brighton and Livingston County local news.

 http://livingstondaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy