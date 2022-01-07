Brighton Chamber of Commerce hosting job fair for restaurant workers

As staffing shortages continue to strain the restaurant industry, the Brighton Chamber of Commerce is bringing prospective workers together under one roof.

The chamber will host a job fair for restaurant workers from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, where attendees can fill out one application to be distributed to at least 15 Brighton-area restaurants.

"It's simply our way of helping out restaurants," said Pam McConeghy, president and CEO of the chamber. "They don't have enough employees to be here."

There are at least 100 open jobs between the participating restaurants, she said.

The idea for the job fair was sparked during discussions between chamber members about the hit restaurants have taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, McConeghy said.

"You want them to make it," she said. "If they don't make it, part of our economy falls...You don't want that."

If the event goes well, the chamber will host similar job fairs for other industries.

For more information, contact McConeghy at (810) 227-5086.

Contact Kayla Daugherty at 517-552-2848 or kdaugherty@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KayDaugherty92.