ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Marion County Coroner’s Office plans to make improvements with new funds

By Eric Pointer
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mtKOq_0dfT5ZSj00

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The Marion County Coroner’s Office is getting more money after seeing an increase in death investigations throughout the pandemic.

They will now get additional funds from the American Rescue Plan and are looking to add new staff and new resources.

The Deputy Chief Coroner says they had about 300 more deaths to investigate this past year, which increased the strain on their office.

“It’s been tough. My staff is small but mighty,” said Deputy Chief Coroner Alfarena McGinty.

“We’re dealing with, you know, two epidemics. The drug overdose deaths and the homicides, then the pandemic.”

McGinty says in 2021 they had more than 2,800 total death investigations — about 300 more than the 2,500 in 2020.

They have been communicating their needs with the city, and now they will get the additional funds.

The coroner’s office believes the increase was due in part to a higher number of homicides, people dying from COVID, and an increase in drug-related overdoses.

“We’ve had some significant numbers in death investigations overall. There have been very complex death investigations that we have dealt with. And so, it’s been a challenge. We have had to… we need to add more staff based on these numbers. And we are working with the controller’s office to do that. To make sure that we have the funding that we need for the staff support to continue to conduct all of these investigations for operations.”

When it comes to homicides, the coroner’s office says the number of investigations they do is always more than just what IMPD is investigating, because they cover the entire county and a few surrounding areas. They also have to investigate if a person was attacked in another area but came to Marion County for treatment and later died.

They are looking to add more staff to cover the increased work, new space and new equipment.

They are hoping that by bringing on social workers they will be able to give families more resources to address the root causes of homicides, drug overdoses and other sudden deaths to help bring down those numbers.

“We’re the first communication in contact with these families. And we have ongoing contact with them by providing the cause and the manner of those deaths. And so, when we can have or add social resources for those families, we think that it may be able to help with eliminating other trauma and other issues within the family.”

They plan to start early this month to get some social workers trained in the death investigation process. The next step is to start getting them involved with families to provide mental health and other resources.

They also plan to work with grassroots organizations that help address violence to bring down homicide numbers.  And they would like to work with the DEA on the increase they’ve seen with drug overdoses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Legislation proposed to help IMPD pay for, patrol downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — The spring riots of 2020 that left Monument Circle defaced with graffiti, scarred the doors of the Indiana Statehouse and saw the state’s capitol city choked with tear gas and ringing with gunfire so incensed Republicans in control of the state legislature that one of them proposed establishing a board to oversee the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

10,003 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 10,003 new positive coronavirus cases and 0 deaths in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 25.9% with a rate of 39% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 83.2% of samples tested, while omicron, a more […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deputy, IN
Local
Indiana Government
County
Marion County, IN
Marion County, IN
Government
FOX59

Gov. Holcomb talks economy, COVID-19 in 2022 State of the State address

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb delivered his annual State of the State address Tuesday, making his first return to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly in two years as Indiana grapples with its largest COVID-19 surge. “The state of our economy is Indiana strong,” Holcomb said, starting his speech discussing economic growth and […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Epidemics#Dea#Weather#The Coroner#The American Rescue Plan#Covid#Impd
FOX59

Parts of the Monon will close for 10 months

CARMEL, Ind. — Heads up runners, bikers and dog walkers. A renovation project will close parts of the Monon Greenway in Carmel. The Monon will close between City Center Drive and Carmel Drive later this month. Starting January 17, you will have to take City Center Drive to Range Line Road and go back on […]
CARMEL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX59

IMPD officers arrest suspect in December double homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, IMPD announced they had taken a suspect into custody in connection with the December murders of 21-year old Andrew Jones and 20-year old Blake Coffman. The pair were found shot and killed December 1, in the 8800 block of Westfield Way. During their investigation, detectives identified 19-year old Camran Perry as […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Governor Eric Holcomb delivers his 2022 State of the State address

INDIANA – Governor Eric Holcomb will give his State of the State address Tuesday evening where he will outline the plan he and his administration have for this year.  The address returns to in-person at the House of Representatives Chamber after being virtual last year.  Political Expert Laura Wilson, Ph. D, says based on the governor’s previous […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy