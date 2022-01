Got the post-holiday doldrums? Southwest Airlines is coming to the rescue with a newly launched spring sale featuring fares as low as $39 one way. According to a release, travelers can book flights through January 6, 2022, for travel taking place January 18-May 18. Hopefully the omicron variant will have subsided by then and there will be no new variant to take its place. And hopefully, the weather will improve, as Dallas-based Southwest and other airlines have canceled or delayed hundreds of flights in the past week due to wintry storms.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO