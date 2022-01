Off the back of one of their most prolific years on record, Danish trio WhoMadeWho are starting the New Year as they mean to go on. Following the critically acclaimed release of Silence & Secrets back in November, the internationally celebrated live outfit now looks to expand on the success of the third single from their forthcoming seventh long player, as they ask iconic German artist and Silence & Secrets co-producer Frank Wiedemann to release his version of the captivating hit record.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO