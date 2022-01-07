ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where To Get Tested For COVID-19 In North Texas

CBS DFW
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This is list of COVID-19 testing sites throughout North Texas as well as information on other useful resources. The list is sorted by county in alphabetical order, and each county has a search page of its own.

Collin County Covid Testing Sites:

COVID Testing Location Resources: COVID-19 testing is available at local health centers, clinics and select pharmacies often at no-cost. Please always call ahead to verify availability, insurance coverage, or make an appointment as necessary.

Dallas County Covid Testing Sites:

The Cove Aquatic Center At Samuell Grand

  • 3201 Samuell Blvd, Dallas, TX 75223
  • Start Date: January, 6, 2022
  • Monday–Sunday:8 a.m.– 8 p.m.
  • Appointments preferred, but walk-ups are accepted
  • By appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mycovidappointment.com or call 469-536-0807

Dallas College Drive-Thru Locations:

  • Dallas College North Lake Campus
  • 5001 N McArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75038
  • Start date: Monday January, 10, 2022
  • Monday – Thursday 7:30 am – 4:00 pm
  • By appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mycovidappointment.com
  • Tests Available: PCR COVID and FLU
  • Mountain View Campus
  • 4849 W. Illinois Ave., Dallas, Texas 75211
  • Open to all individuals experiencing symptoms
  • Monday-Thursday, 7:30am – 6pm
  • Free, with or without insurance
  • No appointment required
  • Drive-thru testing
  • Richland Campus
  • 12800 Abrams Rd. Dallas, TX 75243
  • Open to all individuals experiencing symptoms
  • Monday-Thursday, 7:30am – 6pm
  • Free, with or without insurance
  • No appointment required
  • Drive-thru testing

Ellis Davis Field House

  • 9191 S Polk St, Dallas TX, 75232
  • Start Date: January, 5, 2022 opens at noon
  • Monday–Sunday:8 a.m.– 8 p.m.
  • Appointments preferred, but walk-ups are accepted
  • To schedule an appointment, visit: https://testing.nomihealth.com/signup/texas

Fair Park – Lot 13

  • 3809 Grand Ave, Dallas, TX 75210
  • Start date: Wednesday January 12,, 2022
  • Sunday – Saturday 7:30 am – 4:00 pm
  • Appointments are encouraged. To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mycovidappointment.com
  • Tests Available: PCR COVID and FLU

Parkland

  • Parkland Hospital has opened eight community-based clinics open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only for current Parkland patients who meet the medically necessary criteria. Patients can call the COVID-19 patient line at (214) 590-8060, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or visit www.parklandhospital.com/COVID19testing
  • Bluitt-Flowers Health Center
  • 303 E. Overton Road, Dallas, TX 75216
  • Open Monday-Friday
  • deHaro-Saldivar Health Center
  • 1400 N. Westmoreland Road, Dallas, TX 75211
  • Open Monday-Saturday
  • Carlyle Smith, Jr. Health Center
  • 801 Conover Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
  • Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
  • Garland Health Center
  • 802 Hopkins Street, Garland, TX 75040
  • Open Monday-Friday; Saturday 8 a.m. – noon
  • Hatcher Station Health Center
  • 4600 Scyene Road, Dallas, TX 75210
  • Open Monday-Friday; Saturday 8 a.m. – noon
  • Irving Health Center
  • 1800 N. Britain Road, Irving, TX 75061
  • Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday
  • Southeast Dallas Health Center
  • 9202 Elam Road, Dallas, TX 75217
  • Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday
  • Vickery Health Center
  • 8224 Park Lane, Suite 130, Dallas, TX 75231
  • Open Sunday only

Trinity View Park

  • 2221 E State Highway 356, Irving, TX 75060
  • Start Date: Monday January 10, 2022
  • Monday – Saturday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
  • By appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mycovidappointment.com or call 469-536-0807
  • Test Available: PCR COVID

Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center

  • 5150 Mark Trail Way, Dallas, TX 75232
  • Start date: Tuesday January 11, 2021
  • Monday – Thursday 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
  • By appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mycovidappointment.com
  • Tests Available: PCR COVID and FLU

City of Dallas Mobile Testing

City of Dallas provides mobile testing to residents who do not have transportation means to get to a testing site. To be eligible for COVID-19 Mobile Testing, residents must:

  • Reside in any ZIP code in the City of Dallas; and
  • NOT have transportation and NOT have the means to get to a testing site.
  • Appointments for mobile in-home testing are free for eligible residents and can be scheduled between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday  through the MCI diagnostic Center screening line by calling 1-833-657-1887. Results will be available within 48-72 hours.

Denton County Covid Testing Sites:

ELIGIBILITY

Eligibility for free COVID-19 testing through the DCPH partnership with Principle Health Systems includes individuals currently experiencing one or more COVID-19 symptom(s) OR a recent exposure to someone who has COVID-19. Individuals with a recent exposure should be tested no earlier than 5 days after their latest exposure.

TESTING PROCESS

A clinician will use a swab to collect a specimen from your nose. The specimen will then be sent to a laboratory. Patients can access their results online approximately 48 hours after testing.

If you have any questions, please call the DCPH COVID-19 Hotline Monday-Friday 8 AM – 5 PM at 940-349-2585.

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing At Walgreens In Denton

LOCATING OTHER TESTING SITES

Additional PCR and antigen testing sites can be found at local pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and additional testing centers. Please call or verify cost, availability, insurance coverage, and/or eligibility prior to seeking testing elsewhere.

Frisco

Toyota Stadium (reservations only)

  • Mon-Sat 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tarrant County Covid Testing Sites:

For more information you can also CLICK HERE or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday – Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

City of Fort Worth New Locations, Expanded Hours:

The City of Fort Worth ensures access to COVID-19 testing remains available by opening testing sites on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Fort Worth ISD’s Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, as well as the Como Community Center. These sites are in addition to the current testing site at the TEXRail North Side Station, 3001 Decatur Ave.

These sites are all hosted by the City of Fort Worth and are open to everyone. The city is partnering with Vault Health. Saliva tests will be administered at no cost, with or without insurance, and appointments are not needed.

Days/Times For City’s Locations:

Monday-Friday

  • TEXRail North Side Station, 3001 Decatur Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesdays

  • FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8-11:30 a.m.
  • Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 1-4:30 p.m.

Thursdays

  • FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8-11:30 a.m.
  • Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 1-4:30 p.m.

TARRANT COUNTY COVID VACCINE SITES:

The cities of Arlington, Fort Worth, Mansfield, North Richland Hills, Hurst, and Tarrant County College have also added opportunities for vaccinations. To find a local vaccine site, the County created a vaccine finder page: VaxUpTC website.

Tarrant County Public Health has partnered with the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo to make COVID-19 vaccinations available at the Will Rogers Memorial Center starting Jan. 14 through Feb. 5, Monday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The site will have all three vaccinations, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer, including the children’s and booster doses. Children five and older are eligible for the vaccination. Parents need to bring proof of the child’s age and their own ID for the vaccination. The vaccination is free.

Also, TCPH would like to bring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to businesses, churches and organizations in the community who are interested in hosting a pop-up clinic. It’s free to host a clinic.

Pop-Up COVID-19 locations:

Birdville ISD Community Health Fair

Saturday, Jan. 8: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

6351 Boulevard 26

North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Watauga Community Center

Monday, Jan. 10: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

7901 Indian Springs Rd

Watauga, TX 76148

La Gran Plaza

Monday, Jan. 10: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

4200 South Freeway

Fort Worth, TX 76115

International Leadership of Texas – Keller

Tuesday, Jan. 11: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

2301 Heritage Trace Pkwy

Fort Worth, TX 76177

Hurst Fire Station

Tuesday, Jan. 11: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

2100 Precinct Line Rd

Hurst, TX 76054

Shadow Brook Apartments

Tuesday, Jan. 11: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

2020 S Cooper St

Arlington, TX 76013

International Leadership of Texas – East Fort Worth

Wednesday, Jan. 12: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

5901 Boca Raton Blvd

Fort Worth, TX 76112

International Leadership of Texas – Saginaw

Wednesday, Jan. 12: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

400 Old Decatur Rd

Saginaw, TX 76179

International Leadership of Texas – Grand Prairie

Thursday, Jan. 13: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

3501 S Great Southwest Pkwy

Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Everman ISD

Thursday, Jan. 13: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

1000 Race St

Fort Worth, TX 76140

Sundance Square Pavilion

Friday, Jan. 14: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Near the intersection of 4th and Main Streets

Fort Worth, TX 76102

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Friday, Jan. 14: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

1501 Rip Johnson Dr

Fort Worth, TX 76107

Northwest Public Health Center

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

3800 Adam Grubb Road

Lake Worth, TX 76135

Bagsby-Williams Health Center

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

3212 Miller Ave.

Fort Worth, TX 76119

Southeast Public Health Center

Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 6 p.m.

536 W Randol Mill

Arlington TX, 76011

Main Public Health Center

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 6 p.m.

1101 S. Main Street

Fort Worth, TX 76104

Southwest Public Health Center

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

6551 Granbury Road

Fort Worth, TX 76133

Watauga Public Health Center

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

6601 Watauga Road

Watauga, TX 76148

Splash Dayz

Monday to Sunday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

8905 Clifford St.

White Settlement, TX 76108

CBS DFW

