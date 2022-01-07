ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lionsgate Studios Set to Open With Student Partnership Program

By Gregg Goldstein
Connecticut Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a potential windfall for New York’s film industry, Lionsgate Studios is now open for business. And when the $500 million Yonkers, N.Y., operation expands to a million square feet and 12 soundstages by mid-2023, it will become one of the largest production facilities in the East Coast....

www.ctpost.com

