WATCH Old Town Police Narrowly Miss A Drunk Driver In The Wrong Lane

Before you leave the bar/party/gathering and get in your car, I hope you’ll take the time to think about a few things. First, think about the mother/father/daughter/son who’s driving home from work. They didn’t get to go out and party, like you did. While they may have been at a bar, they were the one washing your glasses, or serving up drinks to people like you. All they want to do is get home, put their feet up, and watch a little TV before falling into bed. What they don’t want is to meet you, while you’re driving on the wrong side of the road.

MAINE STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO