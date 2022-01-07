WATCH Old Town Police Narrowly Miss A Drunk Driver In The Wrong Lane

State Police say a two-week-old baby was not hurt despite being inside a Waldo house that was the scene of an armed standoff Sunday evening. State Police received a report of a domestic violence incident at approximately 5 PM Sunday, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Police responded to a home on the East Waldo Road in Waldo, where a victim and her three-year-old child had fled to a neighbor's house.
Scary dashcam video shows an impaired driver nearly hit an Old Town Police officer head-on. Old Town Police have released dashcam video of an intoxicated driver nearly hitting a police cruiser head-on. Police say the incident occurred on Center Street. The video shows a driver veering into the oncoming lane, which causes Officer Brasslett to move into the opposite lane to avoid a head-on collision.
A rollover crash on the Interstate in Houlton Wednesday evening sent eight teens to the hospital to be checked for injuries. Police and emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash around 6 p.m. on I-95 southbound near mile marker 301, according to a news release from Sgt. Chadwick Fuller of the Maine State Police.
An early morning crash claimed the life of an elderly man in Danforth this Wednesday. According to the Maine Department of Public Safety's Public Information Officer, Shannon Moss, the single-vehicle crash is still under investigation, but authorities believe the vehicle's tires and the slick road conditions, due to the sleet and freezing rain that was moving through the area that morning, may have played a role in the situation.
You would have thought it would have been the stormy weather that put a damper on this past weekend's Bob Marley shows at The Grand in Ellsworth. But in true Mainer fashion, Marley wasn't about to let a little snow keep him from spreading laughs to Downeast Maine. At one point, prior to the storm hitting Friday, Marley joked that he should have brought his snow plow up with him from Southern Maine.
During my vacation, while I was browsing through YouTube, I came across some live cams in Brownville Maine of deer being fed. The cams were put up by Richard McMahon at his non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer. It's his effort to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. The cameras are on 24-7 and I find them very fascinating to watch.
Bangor Police have arrested a local man for allegedly stealing catalytic converters on Main Street. Sergeant Wade Betters says at approximately 6:19 Friday morning, the department received a report of someone allegedly cutting catalytic converters from vehicles that were parked at 469 Main Street. When officers arrived, the suspect had already left the scene, but they quickly located him behind a nearby business.
A Skowhegan man and woman are facing charges of drug trafficking after MDEA agents seized large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl from their vehicle. Maine Drug Enforcement Agents had been investigating Christopher Park, 42, and his girlfriend, Stacy Bowman, 36, who they believed were bringing illegal drugs into Maine from Haverhill, Massachusetts. Earlier this week, drug agents learned that the couple had left the state of Maine in a Ford Escape. Working in conjunction with investigators in Massachusetts, officials were able to confirm that the vehicle was later spotted in Haverhill late Wednesday afternoon.
Oh boy, here we go again. There's a lot to unpack here. So let's go back a bit. Over the summer, we introduced you to "River Dave", who's pretty much a local legend in rural New Hampshire. Decades ago, he'd made an agreement with a local landowner to squat on a small plot of land down by the Merrimack River in Canterbury, N.H.
Sure, barking dogs can be annoying, but could you imagine it getting to the point where you felt the only solution was to sue your neighbors? Well, for one Maine couple, that's exactly what has happened. According to WGME 13, Darrell and Terry Park live in Carroll Plantation, which is...
The York County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man they consider dangerous, who may be armed. UPDATE: According to the Sheriff's Department, Brandon Mahoney has been located and taken into custody. 25-year-old Brandon Mahoney has several outstanding warrants, according to the Sheriff's Department. Those warrants involve alleged assaultive behavior...
It is hard to imagine spending 24 hours or more in your car, stranded on a highway. But we’ve all heard it happened this week in Virginia to many people. If you haven’t followed the story, briefly, Hundreds of drivers were on I-95 between Richmond Virginia, and Washington D.C. when they ended up being stranded in their cars due to a couple of accidents.
Police are asking for the public's help locating a Naples man who has been missing since the day before Christmas. UPDATE: Maine State Police say Mark Conley's vehicle was found submerged in the Little Androscoggin River on Monday evening, after officials noticed damage to a guardrail. The driver's window was broken out, but there was no sign of the 67-year-old. Divers will begin on Tuesday, searching the river for his body.
Imagine Losing Your Father to Murder at the Age of 17. Dr. Ronald Banks was a father of three, a University of Maine history professor, and a beloved husband when he was killed by a mugger’s bullet during a business trip to New Orleans. I was attending Brewer High School with his daughter, Amy Banks, at the time of the murder and still remember the day the news broke and how horrible we all felt for the family. But I never knew that Dr. Banks was not the only victim of that crime.
When a group of kids decided to go sledding, they had no idea that they were going to get a visit from a fun-loving cop. Harlee Smothers shared the videos on Facebook, showing Windham Police Officer Ernie MacVane III hopping on a sled before sliding down the hill. The comments from the kids are awesome, as they exclaim that they've never seen a police officer slide down a hill.
Bangor Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in two mall-area robberies. Lieutenant Tim Cotton says the first robbery happened Wednesday evening at Bed Bath and Beyond, 496 Stillwater Avenue in Bangor. A lone white male with some facial hair walked into the store at approximately 6:15 and made threatening gestures at a clerk, indicating that he had a weapon in his pocket. He demanded money and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. Witnesses said he was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, shorts, sunglasses, and sneakers.
Fire officials say three teens have been arrested in connection with fires at the former Pineland Lumber Company in Lewiston. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the Lewiston Fire Department was called to the facility on Avon Street just before 6:30 Tuesday evening. The larger of two fires caused heavy damage to one of the buildings on the site. A second, smaller fire was discovered in an adjacent building. Both buildings were abandoned and no injuries were reported.
New Year's Eve is soooo close. There's plenty of good reasons why New Year's Eve is known as "amateur night". It's pretty much when everyone on Earth drinks juuuust a wee bit too much. I may have even already stocked up on my favorite libations to enjoy with my friends at our very tiny annual gathering. Like, my wife and me, and just a few friends.
Washington County officials say a Perry woman is facing charges, accused of fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the Washington County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a shooting just before 9:00 Sunday night. Deputies and EMT's responded to 47 Tranquility Lane in Perry and found 50-year-old Jason 'Cowboy' Aubuchon of Eastport with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a Calais hospital where he was pronounced dead. His body was then taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's office where his death was ruled a homicide.
Before you leave the bar/party/gathering and get in your car, I hope you’ll take the time to think about a few things. First, think about the mother/father/daughter/son who’s driving home from work. They didn’t get to go out and party, like you did. While they may have been at a bar, they were the one washing your glasses, or serving up drinks to people like you. All they want to do is get home, put their feet up, and watch a little TV before falling into bed. What they don’t want is to meet you, while you’re driving on the wrong side of the road.
