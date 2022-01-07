ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

UL holds off Arkansas State in overtime for 83-77 win

By KLFY, Madeline Adams
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Five players scored in double figures, with two guys recording double-doubles in Louisiana’s thrilling overtime win against Arkansas State in the conference home opener.

The victory propels the Cajuns to an undefeated 3-0 start in Sun Belt play.

Redshirt freshman Kobe Julien led the Cajuns in scoring with 20 points. Julien was 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Norchad Omier put up 29 points and 17 rebounds for the Red Wolves, and Arkansas State’s Caleb Fields drained a three as time expired to send the game into overtime.

Bob Marlin’s squad shot 50 percent from the field in overtime compared to Arkansas State’s 12.5 percent.

Junior forward Theo Akwuba and senior forward Dou Gueye put up double-doubles. Akwuba had 16 points and 15 rebounds. Gueye recorded 13 points with 11 boards.

“Team win,” head coach Bob Marlin says. “That was in the huddle right at the end of the game when the guys last huddled. The guys were like ‘team win’ you know. That’s what we talked about in the locker room. Everybody stepped up. Almost everybody scored. Greg Williams came in and played great defense. We had some great blocked shots.”

“We’ve been knowing this, and the way we fought through earlier in the season with those two back-to-back losses,” Akwuba says. “Now we’re on a winning streak and it shows how tough we really are.”

“Throughout the game we had different people step up and you know just picking each of my teammates up play by play,” junior guard Trajan Wesley said. “One moment it’s Theo. One moment it’s Kobe. One moment the next man is just ready to step up. That’s all the team effort is really.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

