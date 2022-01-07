HBO’s ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Features a Tamped-Down, Dazzling Bridget Everett: TV Review

Even though high schooler Naomi (Kaci Walfall) tells us in her opening voiceover that “everyone has a superhero origin story,” hers immediately looks different enough from most on TV to stand apart. For one, she follows in the footsteps of Javincia Leslie as The CW’s second Black woman to lead a DC superhero show, albeit one as different from “Batwoman” in tone and storyline as can be. From executive producers Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship — and with canny, fluid pilot direction by Amanda Marsalis — the CW series feels something like if “Superman” blended up weekly comics with the sensibilities of a “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” or “Secret Files of Alex Mack.” For another, Walfall’s Naomi isn’t some moody outcast waiting in the wings for something amazing to happen to her, as is the case for so many other potential heroes. In fact, as the first episode conveys in an efficient and skillfully executed establishing scene, Naomi’s the cheerful life of the party who everyone’s glad to see the second she steps into a room. She’s warm, fun, and openly passionate about her “nerdier” interests — namely, and not coincidentally, comic book heroes like Superman, a fellow adoptee whose story she’s treasured as long as she can remember.

TV SERIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO