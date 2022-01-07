ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airlines Including Southwest, United, and American Have Together Canceled More Than 2,000 US Flights as the East Coast Braces for a Possible 'Bomb Cyclone'

By Kate Duffy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirlines including Southwest, United, and American have together canceled thousands of US flights as the East Coast braces for a possible "bomb cyclone." Flight cancellations within, into, or out of the US stood at 2,202 by 5.30 a.m. ET on Friday, according to tracking site FlightAware. At the same point there...

