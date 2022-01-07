Airlines Including Southwest, United, and American Have Together Canceled More Than 2,000 US Flights as the East Coast Braces for a Possible 'Bomb Cyclone'

Winter seems to have gotten a late start in several cities across the nation. Many locations saw record high temps on Christmas Day. However, now it almost seems like winter weather is playing catch-up in the eastern region of the United States. Earlier this week, a winter storm rolled over the East Coast. That system covered Washington DC, Buffalo, New York, and other cities in thick blankets of snow. Now, just as many residents are starting to recover, and while thousands are still without power, another storm is coming. The current winter storm has the potential to become the first bomb cyclone of the year.

