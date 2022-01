The Bills win the division at home for the first time since 1995. With the win over the New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills are back-to-back AFC East champions. The team is 11-1 in the AFC East over the past two seasons. Buffalo has won the division in consecutive seasons for the third time in franchise history and the first time since 1988-1991. Since the Bills clinched the division in 2020, on the road in Denver, this marked the first time the Bills won the AFC East at home since December 17, 1995.

