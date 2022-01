Respawn Entertainment has released a new update for Apex Legends, and it makes some major changes that have been demanded from players over the last few weeks. The Rampage LMG and Sentinel weapons have officially been disabled in all modes following an exploit that allowed them to be infinitely charged. In addition to this change, Respawn has also disabled the Mil-Spec skin for Bangalore, as a result of crashes related to that item. Today's update doesn't resolve these problems, but it will make the game run smoothly while Respawn works to come up with some permanent fixes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO