UNDATED (WKRC) - Expecting a big tax check this year? Tax experts are saying some people could see a smaller check than they're used to thanks to the Child Tax Credit. President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan expanded the Child Tax Credit from $2,000 per child to $3,6000 for reach kid under age 6 and $3,000 for those between 6 to 17, according to CBS News. However, half of those expanded credits were paid out in monthly checks from July through December.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO