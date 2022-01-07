ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A social care ‘covenant’: how might archbishop’s plan work?

By Robert Booth
The Guardian
 4 days ago
A new approach could link care homes with schools to keep old and young together.

What is the problem with how we help elderly and disabled people?

The quality of life of social care recipients in England is a lottery based on their council area, wealth and the availability of family to offer unpaid care. Social care is means tested and councils do not pay enough to care operators to cover the cost of state-funded recipients, so private funders in effect subsidise them. Standards and availability of care are patchy, families end up bearing a huge burden and people occupy NHS hospital beds when they could be helped in the community. Funding for people who need social care stands at around £20bn a year compared with £135bn for the NHS, and the population is ageing.

How might Welby’s ‘covenant’ change things?

Underwriting social care more fully and setting it alongside education and the NHS as a public good requires, in the archbishop’s words, making it “a national obligation, expressed by the state”. That would need wider public acceptance of the merit of improving the quality of life for people nearing the end of their lives, or who are disabled, perhaps by emphasising basic values such as kindness, empathy and justice. Far from everyone will need social care, so a broader state commitment to providing better care is likely to need to be sold by politicians as an insurance policy for all.

What approach is the government taking?

Its policy announcements have focused more on personal finances than quality of life. The reason for capping care costs at £86,000 was explained as preventing people having to sell their homes, or in most cases, their children losing a valuable part of their inheritance. Chronic shortages of care staff, which mean about 400,000 people are awaiting care packages or assessments in England, can only be addressed with resources of an additional £7-£10bn a year, experts say. Nowhere near that amount is being offered.

Does the government have a longer-term vision?

The social care white paper, which sets out a 10-year vision, includes elements that could overlap with Welby’s hopes.

It talks about increasing housing options and spreading innovative community models of care so there is no longer a binary choice between struggling on at home or going into a care home. More intermediate assisted-living options are to be encouraged.

This approach could help those who advocate building elderly care into new housing estates and linking care homes with schools to keep the old and young together. A gentler slope between healthy adulthood and death is hoped for.

The Guardian

Children’s social care system ‘unfit for purpose’ in England

The children’s social care system in England is unfit for purpose and often puts vulnerable teenagers in greater danger, according to the former children’s commissioner. Anne Longfield now runs the Commission on Young Lives, which warns in a report that the children’s social care system is “handing over” some vulnerable teenagers to criminals and abusers by moving them “out of area” to live in dangerous unregulated accommodation that is sometimes targeted by criminals.
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
The Guardian

Colbert on Biden’s 6 January address: ‘Hell yes! That is the Joe Biden we stole this election for!’

Stephen Colbert observed the first anniversary of the 6 January assault on the Capitol on Thursday evening, a year after he reacted to the insurrection on live television. “The thing I remember from that day is how shocked I was at this grotesque tragedy,” he said, recalling how the Late Show writing staff scrapped a planned monologue on the certification of Biden’s victory after seeing footage of the siege during a script rewrite Zoom meeting.
The Independent

Hospital ‘could lose up to 1,000 workers as jabs made mandatory for NHS staff’

A London hospital could lose 1,000 staff members if they do not get vaccinated, its chief executive has acknowledged after a doctor challenged the Health Secretary about rules on mandatory jabs for NHS workers.Head of King’s College Hospital (KCH) Dr Clive Kay accepted he was “worried” as around 10% of approximately 14,000 workers  at the hospital are yet to receive a first dose.Dr Kay said his job was to “encourage staff to get vaccinated” after Sajid Javid was questioned by Steve James, a consultant anaesthetist on the ICU ward, during a visit to the hospital.The consultant had told the Health...
The Independent

Care homes hit by 250,000 Covid test backlog

Thousands of care homes were hit by delays in Covid PCR tests as a backlog of 250,000 was uncovered, it has emerged.The UK Health Security Agency issued a warning that the delay may have impacted the ability of care homes and prisons to manage Covid-19 outbreaks.The 2 January backlog was driven by “increased workload and staff absence” according to leaked emails obtained by the Sunday Times.The issue impacted more than 4,500 care homes across England and 70 prisons. The South East was impacted the most with 963 care homes hit by the delays.The news comes as the UK faced major...
Daily Mail

Cancer sufferer who was told to 'grow up' and 'don't be a baby' when he took weekends off following 'traumatic' and 'brutal' treatment wins £40,000 for unfair dismissal

A cancer sufferer has won more than £40,000 after he was told by his boss 'don't be a baby' for saying he couldn't work weekends due to his illness. Steve Pointon was just 36 when he was first diagnosed with the disease and had to undergo a 'traumatic' and 'brutal' treatment regime while his managers continually complained about his performance.
Daily Mail

Most Covid-stricken anti-vaxxers in intensive care are NOT conspiracy theorists with 'weird views' but ordinary people who have fallen for 'deliberate online misinformation', says Sir Chris Whitty

England's chief medical officer said he has been left 'saddened' by the proportion of unvaccinated patients in intensive care. Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, Professor Sir Chris Whitty said 'the great majority' of those who were in intensive care and had not been jabbed were 'not anti-vaxxers in the ordinary sense with some really weird ideas' but had been taken advantage of by those seeking to misinform them online.
After years of homelessness and inhumane temporary housing, my son and I are finally spending our first Christmas in our own home

In some parts of the UK, an estimated 1 in every 22 people are experiencing homelessness - living in temporary accommodation, hostels, or on the streets. Figures published in December 2021 by charity Shelter reveal that 274,000 people in England are currently recorded as homeless. Here, 37-year-old Sireena tells GLAMOUR...
The Independent

Workers told they can take 28 days off sick without doctor’s note

Workers have been told they can take 28 days off sick without needing a doctor’s note, allowing GPs to focus on the Covid booster rollout. The government has relaxed previous rules, which meant workers were required to show their employer a GP-signed sick note after seven days to receive sick pay or benefit payments.The public services union Unison issued a note telling its members: “The UK government has made a temporary change to the provision of ‘fit notes’ until 27 January 2022.“If you go off sick on or after 10 December 2021, employers can only ask employees for proof of...
