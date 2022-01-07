ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers CEO Reportedly the Fifth Richest Owner in Baseball

Many components are required for a successful, winning baseball team to survive. Prospects must be able to be drafted and groomed by the organization. In order to manage the perilous free agent market while making intelligent decisions on keeping current players, executives in the front office must perform at their best. Having a competent manager and coaching staff goes a long way.

However, without the resources to make it all happen, these dreams will not come true. Apparently, the chairman and controlling owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers , Mark Walter, has everything he needs.

In fact, according to Forbes.com, Walter’s net worth is approximately $5 billion which makes him the fifth wealthiest team owner in MLB according to current available net worth information . Edward Rogers III, who is chairman of the Toronto Blue Jays and has a current net worth of around $11.5 billion, tops the list as the wealthiest club owner.

Walter Guggenheim is the CEO of Guggenheim Partners, an investment firm. The franchise was purchased by Walter and Guggenheim in 2012, effectively saving the team from Frank McCourt.

In each of the past nine seasons, the Dodgers have won at least 90 games with the shortened 2020 season being the only exception AND the franchise has qualified for the postseason in nine of the ten seasons since Walter and Guggenheim took control of the team. Most significantly, the team captured its seventh World Series title in 2020 at Globe Life Field, where the playoffs were held due to the pandemic. Walter was on hand and on stage for the award presentation.

For the past decade, the Dodgers have been one of baseball's finest teams. While several factors may be cited, Walter's financial resources certainly didn't hurt.

