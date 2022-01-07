Suspects arrested in 2014 double murder cold case

Johnathan Stewart, 28, and Angel Armendariz, 26, both of Texas, were arrested Jan. 5 for their alleged involvement in the 2014 shooting deaths of Jonathan Garnand and Devone Blake.

Stewart and Armendariz are each charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Stewart was arrested by the McKinney Police Department in Texas and booked into McKinney County Detention Center.

Armendariz was arrested through collaboration between Milam County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers.

Garnand and Blake, both 19, were found in a car on the 100 block of Hendrix Street in Alamogordo on Nov. 2, 2014. Officers dispatched to the scene found the front passenger door of the vehicle open and Garnand and Blake in the front seats with gunshot wounds.

Both men were alive at the time and asked for aid. Both were first taken to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso.

Garnand was pronounced deceased on Nov. 4, 2014 and Black was pronounced deceased Nov. 10, 2014.

The suspects and decedents had been in contact with each other by phone and text message, court records state. The records indicate Garnand was involved in a botched sale of illegal narcotics to the suspects at the time.

According to court records, surveillance video shows a brief encounter between the four, followed by the suspects fleeing and the vehicle rolling down the street where it hit a fence.

The case went cold until 2020 when the 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced it was actively searching for suspects again.

"Consistent case reviews also occurred over the years, but none resulted in solidified leads," a 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office news release states.

"Ultimately, it was learned through the investigation that Stewart and Armendariz had met with Garnand and Blake, prior to, and at the time of the shooting. Cellular phone and GPS data was eventually recovered, ultimately leading law enforcement to execute the arrests."

This case was investigated by the Twelfth Judicial District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit led by Investigator Kyle Graham, the Attorney General’s Office, Alamogordo Police Department, New Mexico State Police, McKinney Police Department, Texas Rangers, Bell County Sheriff’s Office, College Station Police Department, El Paso Police Department, Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Altus Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

