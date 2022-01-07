ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamogordo, NM

Suspects arrested in 2014 double murder cold case

By Nicole Maxwell, Alamogordo Daily News
Alamogordo Daily News
Alamogordo Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A67BD_0dfT2aZd00

Johnathan Stewart, 28, and Angel Armendariz, 26, both of Texas, were arrested Jan. 5 for their alleged involvement in the 2014 shooting deaths of Jonathan Garnand and Devone Blake.

Stewart and Armendariz are each charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Stewart was arrested by the McKinney Police Department in Texas and booked into McKinney County Detention Center.

Armendariz was arrested through collaboration between Milam County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers.

Garnand and Blake, both 19, were found in a car on the 100 block of Hendrix Street in Alamogordo on Nov. 2, 2014. Officers dispatched to the scene found the front passenger door of the vehicle open and Garnand and Blake in the front seats with gunshot wounds.

Both men were alive at the time and asked for aid. Both were first taken to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso.

Garnand was pronounced deceased on Nov. 4, 2014 and Black was pronounced deceased Nov. 10, 2014.

The suspects and decedents had been in contact with each other by phone and text message, court records state. The records indicate Garnand was involved in a botched sale of illegal narcotics to the suspects at the time.

From 2015:Mothers seek justice, closure in 2014 double homicide

According to court records, surveillance video shows a brief encounter between the four, followed by the suspects fleeing and the vehicle rolling down the street where it hit a fence.

The case went cold until 2020 when the 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced it was actively searching for suspects again.

Want to see more local news coverage? Why not subscribe? Click here to subscribe.

"Consistent case reviews also occurred over the years, but none resulted in solidified leads," a 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office news release states.

"Ultimately, it was learned through the investigation that Stewart and Armendariz had met with Garnand and Blake, prior to, and at the time of the shooting. Cellular phone and GPS data was eventually recovered, ultimately leading law enforcement to execute the arrests."

This case was investigated by the Twelfth Judicial District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit led by Investigator Kyle Graham, the Attorney General’s Office, Alamogordo Police Department, New Mexico State Police, McKinney Police Department, Texas Rangers, Bell County Sheriff’s Office, College Station Police Department, El Paso Police Department, Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Altus Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Nicole Maxwell can be contacted by email at nmaxwell@alamogordonews.com, by phone at 575-415-6605 or on Twitter at @nicmaxreporter.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Biden's tough talk hints at re-election effort

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden told voters last year that he plans to run for re-election. Now, he's showing Democrats what a second campaign might look like. In bookend speeches delivered at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday and in Atlanta on Tuesday, Biden portrayed himself as the central player in a mostly partisan battle for the survival of the republic.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

No evidence of drugs or foul play in death of Bob Saget, medical examiner says

There is no evidence at this time that foul play or drugs played a role in the death of actor and comedian Bob Saget, authorities said Monday. The "Full House" actor died Sunday at the age of 65 in an Orlando, Florida, area hotel room. The District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office announced an autopsy was performed on Monday morning, and while the final results may take up to three months, initial findings showed "no evidence of drug use or foul play."
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alamogordo, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Alamogordo, NM
The Associated Press

Union, parents mull if Chicago teacher standoff was worth it

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago schools will expand COVID-19 testing and have standards to switch schools to remote learning under a hard-fought tentative deal approved by teachers’ union leaders. But parents and some union members questioned whether the bitter fight over pandemic safety protocols that canceled five days in the nation’s third-largest school district was worth it.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

COVID home tests: Americans to be reimbursed starting Saturday

Americans with private insurance will be able to ask for reimbursement for rapid COVID-19 tests beginning Saturday — but any tests purchased before January 15 will not qualify. The requirement from the Biden administration allows eight tests a month per person covered by the insurance policy. For instance, a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Texas Rangers#New Mexico State Police#Cold Case#University Medical Center
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why Australia faces a tough call on Djokovic

When Australian immigration officials rejected tennis star Novak Djokovic’s medical exemption from a COVID-19 vaccination requirement and canceled his Australian visa, they set off a storm of ramifications — bureaucratic, political and legal. The world’s top male tennis player spent four days in a dowdy Melbourne immigration detention...
TENNIS
Alamogordo Daily News

Alamogordo Daily News

212
Followers
70
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Alamogordo Daily News, founded in 1898, is a daily newspaper published in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

 http://alamogordonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy